Disposable Medical Gloves Market Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis Report by 2030

Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Overview

The global disposable medical gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and viral outbreaks coupled with increasing rising expenditure.

Factors, such as growing investments in both public & private sectors, an increasing geriatric population, and a high influx of migrants coupled with the increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to boost the healthcare industry growth, which, in turn, will boost the product demand. The adoption of novel practices in the healthcare & medical settings and the development of better medical care products & technologies are projected to drive the demand for healthcare services and the need for modern medical infrastructure.

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable medical gloves market based on material, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others

The natural rubber material segment led the market in 2022 and accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 37.5%.

Vinyl disposable gloves are latex-free and made from polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. Vinyl gloves are an ideal solution where frequent change of gloves is required or in short-term jobs where comfort is not a concern.

Increasing demand for antimicrobial and FDA-approved gloves is anticipated to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

The demand for nitrile disposable gloves is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Nitrile gloves are favored in an application, where exposure to blood-borne diseases and other contaminants is a key concern, due to the strong puncture resistance, superior barrier protection, and durability of nitrile gloves.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Examination and Surgical

The examination application segment led the market in 2022 and accounted for the maximum share of more than 75.5% of the global revenue. Growing demand for these products in the medical sector on account of higher demand in hospitals, dental applications for regular checkups, and patient visits is expected to drive industry growth.

The surgical segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Rising incidences of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, which frequently necessitate medical procedures and operations for treatment, are predicted to drive product demand in surgical applications.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others

The hospital end-use segment led the market and accounted for the maximum share of 55.6% of the global revenue in 2022.

The rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in the developed countries, coupled with the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired and other infections, such as hepatitis and AIDS, is likely to augment the demand for these products.

The demand from the home healthcare segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Factors, such as the growing usage of home healthcare services and the rising geriatric population, are expected to boost the product demand in this segment.

Disposable Medical Gloves Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Manufacturers adopt several strategies including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product developments, and geographical expansions to enhance industry penetration and cater to the changing requirements of various end users, such as hospitals, home healthcare, and outpatient/primary care facilities. The market is marked by the presence of top exporters in Southeast Asia, such as Top Glove Corporation Bhd. and Supermax Corporation Berhad. A high degree of integration is present across the industry participants operating at different levels of the value chain. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd. and Top Glove Corporation Bhd. are highly integrated and involved in the manufacturing of materials as well as the production & distribution of disposable medical gloves.

Some prominent players in the global Disposable Medical Gloves market include:

Ansell Ltd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

Cardinal Health

Semperit AG Holding

Rubberex

Dynarex Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

