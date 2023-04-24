Nuts Market Demand, Cost Structures, Status and Future Forecasts to 2028

Nuts Market Growth & Trends

The global nuts market size is expected to reach USD 74.05 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing consumption of nut products is due to the presence of health-promoting antioxidants, rich sources of vitamins, and protein. Moreover, the increasing development in the nut snacks industry in developing economies like India, and China is further propelling the market growth.

Nuts Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nuts market based on products, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Almonds, Peanuts, Cashew, Walnuts, Hazelnuts, Pistachios, Others.

The peanuts segment is contributed to the largest share of the global nuts market revenue in 2021 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028. The increasing popularity of almonds, walnuts, cashew, and other product has projected market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing health concerns among the consumers have increased the demand for low carb food to protect themselves from health complications further accelerating the market growth in the forecast period.

The hazelnuts segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. Hazelnuts as convenient nutritious and high in calories food made available for consumers through retail channels is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing popularity and demand for nuts due to the presence of a high concentration of antioxidants, and healthy fats have created significant industry demand.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline channel contributed a share of over 80% in the global nuts market in 2021. Consumers are preferring offline channels for purchasing consumer goods, groceries, food products as well as nuts, where they can physically verify product quality. In addition to this, easy access and searching for various nuts products through stores is likely to drive the segment growth over the last few years. Offline channels are expected to remain dominant in the forecast period due to improved distribution channel networks across the globe.

The online segment of the nuts market is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028. Numerous suppliers of these products are offering products on their websites as well as on the e-commerce platforms like Amazon which have projected the market growth over the forecast period. In addition to this, the rising adoption of the e-commerce sector for the shopping of consumer goods and food products due to the internet penetration rate is the major driving factor for the growth of this segment.

Nuts Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Various manufacturers and suppliers have expected to focus on the logistic development and strengthening of the distribution channel to grow their business. Such initiatives are expected to boost the adoption rate of the product among consumers around the globe The market is further driven by merger, acquisitions, and joint ventures.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global nuts market include,

Diamond Foods, Inc.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Kraft Foods Inc.

Olam International Ltd

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts

Hines Nut Company

Mariani Nut Company

WeAreBio

Germack Pistachio Company

Hampton Farms, Inc.

Star Snacks Co., LLC

Fresh Nuts GmbH

Tropical Foods

Durak Findik

Grower Direct Nut Co. Ltd

Order a free sample PDF of the Nuts Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.