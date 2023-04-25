Survive the California Temperatures With Maximum Comfort Heating

El Cajon, CA, 2023-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — Living in San Diego means trying to survive the oppressive heat blowing through California. Fortunately, Maximum Comfort Heating & AC Repair is geared up to ensure that a home’s air conditioning system is working effectively – and energy bills are permanently kept on low.

The family-owned company prides itself in offering solutions fit to meet clients’ needs and never overcharge or oversell something that is not needed. “Our approach is to provide an honest and professional service at an affordable price,” commented business owner Christopher Jaggi.

Serving the local communities for ten years, the HVAC team is trained, qualified and insured to service and install all brands of units. They can handle all repairs, compressor replacements, refrigerant leakages, and furnace and heating issues.

The company also offers affordable, annual maintenance checks to keep HVAC units working efficiently throughout the year. Whether a system is just a year old or over a decade, keeping it tuned up and well-maintained will help save you money in the long run.

Consider Maximum Comfort if your AC unit stops cooling your home or suffers a loss of cooling power, odd noises when turned or seized or malfunctioning components. As a full-service AC company, they offer a battle-tested method to diagnose air conditioner problems.

Their team will carry out a host of checks on the air filters, thermostat, condenser and evaporator coils, drain lines and pipes, condensation pumps, blowers and condenser fans, all electrical components and controls, as well as ductwork and registers.

Their services have been praised by customers in five-star testimonials. “We had Maximum Comfort install our A/C this year,” said Val J., of San Diego. “Was by far the most professional and reasonable priced company out there. The entire process was super easy and they were always on time.”

Cody M., also of San Diego, added: “By far the best HVAC company I’ve ever worked with. I’ve used Maximum Comfort repeatedly on over 4+ jobs (residential houses throughout San Diego County) and have been more than pleased with the affordability, customer service, transparency, honesty, and quality of work.”

To book an appointment or to review their scope of services:

Phone: (619) 403-2823

Email: chris@maxcomfortheatandair.com

Website: https://maxcomfortheatandair.com/