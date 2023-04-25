Cloud Analogy Is All Set To Attend Multiple Remarkable Events In the USA

Dover, Delaware, 2023-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, a leading provider of Salesforce consulting and implementation services, is excited to announce its attendance at several significant technology events in the USA this 2023. The Cloud Analogy team will attend events across the United States, showcasing their expertise and staying up-to-date with industry trends.

The team of Salesforce experts from Cloud Analogy will share their knowledge and insights with attendees at these events, demonstrating the latest innovations and best practices in Salesforce implementation, customization, and integration. They will also network with industry leaders and fellow Salesforce enthusiasts, sharing ideas and forging new partnerships. The team will not only be limited to Salesforce or CRM events but will also be marking their presence in various Digital & IT events.

Attendees: Team Cloud Analogy

The attendees from Cloud Analogy include Chief Executive Officer Ajay Dubedi, Chief Technical Officer Akshay Dhiman, Technical Architect and Customer Success Manager Arun Kumar, and Technical Architect and Chief Information Officer Nitish Bharadwaj. Their combined experience brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to each event they attend.

On attending back-to-back events in the USA, Ajay Dubedi, CEO of Cloud Analogy, said – We are thrilled to attend these events and engage with other technology professionals. As a leader in the Salesforce consulting space, we always seek ways to expand our knowledge and stay ahead of the curve. These events provide us with the perfect opportunity to do just that.

A Few Of The Events Cloud Analogy Will Be Attending –

Salesforce World Tour NYC

Salesforce is hosting the World Tour NYC event on May 4, 2023, in New York City and virtually on Salesforce+. The event promises to be an immersive experience with inspiring speakers, customer success stories, expert-led sessions, and hands-on workshops.

Attendees can learn about the future of business, which combines AI, data, and CRM, and discover the latest Slack innovations that redefine productivity. Additionally, the Salesforce New York features an IT exploratorium experience, a sales keynote, a networking reception, and a concert by the Roots, four-time Grammy winners. The Salesforce NYC is free; attendees can attend in person or virtually.

Tableau Conference 2023

Salesforce Tableau Conference 2023 is a three-day event in Las Vegas from May 9th to 11th. It brings together the data community to celebrate the power of data and the people who power it. With over 200 sessions, hands-on training, and favourites like Iron Viz and Data Night Out, attendees can connect with the broader data community, grow their data skills, inspire innovation, and empower their teams.

The Tableau Conference will feature a keynote from Ozan Varol, a rocket scientist turned professor, bestselling author, and expert on creativity and critical thinking. Attendees can also book a one-on-one appointment with a Tableau Doctor to diagnose their most vexing data dashboards.

Texasdreamin Conference 2023

Texas Dreamin’ is a community-led Salesforce conference on May 18th – 19th, 2023, at the AT&T Executive Conference Center in Austin, Texas. The event empowers users, admins, developers, and partners by providing knowledge and inspiration and creating a vibrant environment for solid connections and career building.

Attendees can expect to hear from industry experts, participate in hands-on workshops, and network with fellow Salesforce Community leaders and enthusiasts.

Zoho Meet Up San Jose 2023

The San Jose Zoho CRM and Marketing Automation Meetup are scheduled for June 02, 2023, in San Jose, California. The Zoho CRM Conference 2023 aims to help users make the most of Zoho’s functionalities to grow their businesses further. The agenda includes a round of introductions, a refresher walk-through of Zoho CRM, and discussions on business requirements in sales and email marketing, lead management, customer journeys, customer engagement, and reporting.

Attendees will understand how Emails in CRM, Zoho Campaigns, and Zoho Marketing Automation provide offerings to tackle business challenges and learn how to set up configurations for individual features. The Zoho Meet Up California 2023 will also feature a networking/Q&A session with Zoho experts and User Group Leaders.

Salesforce Connections Chicago 2023

Salesforce Connections 2023 is the premier digital marketing and commerce event of the year, set to take place in Chicago on June 7-8, 2023. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights from industry experts, attend informative sessions on the latest marketing trends and technologies, and network with other professionals.

The Salesforce Chicago event will feature exciting keynote speakers, a concert, and other engaging activities. Sign up now to receive early access to registration and stay updated on all the latest news and announcements leading up to the event.

Cloud Analogy’s attendance at these events is a testament to its commitment to staying at the forefront of the technology industry. Their extensive experience in Salesforce consulting and implementation services makes them well-equipped to help businesses succeed in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

