Dental X-Ray Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Dental X-Ray Industry Overview

The global Dental X-Ray Market size is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of oral diseases and the rising geriatric population are some of the factors that have led to the growth of the market.

Dental x-ray systems are useful in detecting and recording areas of decay that are undetectable by oral examination, especially minor areas of decay present between teeth. The rising prevalence of periodontitis is also accelerating the demand for these instruments. According to the CDC, 47.2% of adults, over the age of 30 have periodontal disease in the U.S., which is more common in men than women since males are more prone to smoking and other disorders such as diabetes. Early detection of dental disorders such as periodontitis, tooth decay, and tumor or cyst, allows them to be treated while they are still in the early stages, potentially saving money.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the market for dental X-rays. Due to lockdown and global restrictions being imposed in most of the countries initially, many dental treatments and procedures were halted. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical industry. The outbreak had resulted in a decrease in the number of dental procedures performed each year, resulting in an overall decline in the market.

Dental X-Ray Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental x-ray market based on product, type, application, end-user and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Analog and Digital.

The analog segment held the largest revenue share of 59.6 % in 2021. However, this market share is expected to decline in the next few years. The slow growth can be attributed to the need for multiple x-rays for an image of decent quality, which causes repeated exposure to radiation.

The digital type is going to see a drastic change in the growth of its market due to technological advancements and digital innovation and the expansion of companies. This segment is estimated to retain its position in the market owing to the speeding adoption of digital sensors. the increasing adoption rates of the digital sensors are credited to the factors such as lower operating time and excellent quality imaging.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Intraoral and Extraoral.

The intraoral type held the largest revenue share of 52.5 % in 2021. Intraoral radiology equipment provides detailed images, allowing dentists to spot cavities and monitor the general health of teeth & jawbones. Intraoral x-ray imaging is the most widely used diagnostic method in the field of dentistry.

Extraoral x-rays are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period as they enable control over radiation exposure in comparison to intraoral methods. They are most commonly used in the identification of larger disorders, such as temporomandibular joint disorders or wedged teeth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Medical, Cosmetic Dentistry and Forensics.

The payers end-use segment dominated the global market in 2021 and accounted for the The medical application segment held the largest revenue share of 61.3% in 2020 because it allows you to see the full extent of certain diseases like cavities, tumors, and fractures Dental radiographs are used to assess the level of tooth decay and to look for additional oral issues such cysts or abscesses.

Cosmetic dentistry is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Dental esthetics is gaining global popularity, leading to a surge in demand for cosmetic procedures, which is believed to have doubled in recent years. The demand is fueled by an increase in aesthetic operations such as whitening, teeth contouring, and cavity filling.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers and Dental Academic & Research Institutes.

Dental X-Ray Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive and includes both small and large manufacturers. These companies have established key business strategies such as strategic partnerships & collaborations, product innovation, new product launches, joint ventures, contracts, and new service launches, to build their market standard along with gaining a huge chunk of the market share.

Some prominent players in the global Dental X-Ray market include

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca OY

Danaher Corporation

Institute Straumann

Zimmer Bioment Holdings

3M Company

A-Dec

Align Technology Inc,

Biolase Inc.

