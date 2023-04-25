Dental Impression Material Market Latest Trends and Comparison by end-user To 2030

Dental Impression Material Market Growth & Trends

The global dental impression material market size is expected to reach USD 1,464.9 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. A dental impression is a false imprint of soft tissues and hard (teeth) in the mouth from which a positive reproduction (model or cast) is formed. Dental impression material is semi-solid or liquid in nature when first mixed and placed in the mouth. There are several types of impression materials for dental such as silicone, alginate, polyether, etc. The dental impression materials are used to keep a dental imprint which is further used in dental treatment.

Dental Impression Material Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental impression materials market on the basis of material type, application, end-user, and region:

Based on the Material Type Insights, the market is segmented into Alginate, Silicone, Polyether, Others.

Alginate dental impression material is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue with a market share of 40.1%. Alginate material is the most preferred and highly used of all the dental impression materials, it is a hydrocolloid material that is made from seaweed. This hydrocolloid substance is gelatinous in nature and dispersed in water. The advantages of using alginate dental impression material include better tolerability from the patient’s perspective, the low cost, the short time needed for execution, the instrumentation, the ease of manipulation, and the very easy execution technique and possibility of identifying a detailed impression in a single step (even in the presence of undercuts).

material is the most preferred and highly used of all the dental impression materials, it is a hydrocolloid material that is made from seaweed. This hydrocolloid substance is gelatinous in nature and dispersed in water. The advantages of using alginate dental impression material include better tolerability from the patient’s perspective, the low cost, the short time needed for execution, the instrumentation, the ease of manipulation, and the very easy execution technique and possibility of identifying a detailed impression in a single step (even in the presence of undercuts). This, together with several other advantages such as compostability, biocompatibility, and nontoxicity is boosting the segment growth. However, silicone dental impression materials are expected to increase at the highest CAGR in the overall dental impression material market. In addition silicone dental impression material is mostly used as a “final dental impression material” for the filling and fabrication of crowns and bridges. Dental professionals may (or may not) use this type of dental impression depending on their state practice act.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Restorative and Prosthodontics and Orthodontics.

The restorative dentistry and prosthodontics segment dominated the global dental impression materials market in 2021 with a market share of 60.3%. Growth in the edentulous population and the increasing number of geriatric population suffering from dental problems are driving the growth of this application segment. A growing aging population becomes dense and requires more dental care to maintain dental health and function.

and prosthodontics segment dominated the global dental impression materials market in 2021 with a market share of 60.3%. Growth in the edentulous population and the increasing number of geriatric population suffering from dental problems are driving the growth of this application segment. A growing aging population becomes dense and requires more dental care to maintain dental health and function. Increasing outsourcing of customization and fabrication of restorative and prosthetic products to restorative dentistry, and increasing demand for restorative dentistry are driving the growth of the global restorative dentistry market. Restorative dentistry are effective teeth and mouth care solution that help to benefit overall oral health, specifically facial appearance. Advanced dental implant technology allows dental professionals to insert dental implants through minimally invasive surgeries and incorporate advanced monitoring and navigation technologies.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Others.

The dental clinic end-use segment accounted for the largest share 55.4% in 2021. The growing number of dental clinics across the globe and the wide adoption of cosmetic dentistry by small and large dental clinics are the major factors driving the growth of the dental clinic segment. The rising number of dental clinics, especially in well-developed countries is also expected to boost the market.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of the dental franchise model is likely to create opportunities for dental clinics to grow. The dental franchise model provides the benefit of increased negotiating power and costs savings through economies of scale. For instance, the Indian dental practice chain company, Clove Dental, September 2018, invested INR 171 crore ($25 million) to widen its franchise network to 600 clinics in India, over the next five years. This franchise model reduces the overall prices of the treatment and services, thereby driving the dental clinics market.

Dental Impression Material Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

September 2018: Dentsply Sirona has introduced Azento, single tooth replacement in one box solution which can be customized to meet the needs and timeframes of the patients as well as dentists.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is highly competitive and includes both small and large manufacturers. These companies have established key business strategies such as strategic partnerships & collaborations, product innovation, new product launches, joint ventures, new service launches, and contracts to build their market position along with gaining a huge chunk of the market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dental impression material market include,

3M

Scott’s Dental Supply

Zhermack

GC America, Inc.

Kerr Dental

Hiossen Implant

Keystone Dental, Inc.

DENTSPLY Sirona

Thommen Medical

Order a free sample PDF of the Dental Impression Material Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.