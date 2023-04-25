Notes n’ Beats: The Leading Music Academy for Budding Drum Enthusiasts

Ashburn, VA, 2023-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — From jazz and world music, to rock and pop, the drums are prominent in practically all genres of music. Drums as instruments provide a wealth of opportunities for artistic expression. There are a range of advantages to learning how to play the drums. Many also say that knowing how to play the drums helps you greatly as an overall artist, giving you a better understanding of tempo, groove and rhythm. The Notes n’ Beats academy of music has a wide range of musical courses for aspiring musicians, including top-quality drum lessons. Available in both online and in-person classes, they have a very well-structured course structure to ensure an ideal learning experience.

Initially founded in 2012 in Ashburn, Virginia, The Notes n’ Beats music academy was established with the objective of providing budding musicians with a structured musical education experience, while also allowing them to run free with their creativity and ideas. With proficient teaching professionals who ensure that each student gets a hands-on education, the academy boasts a progressive teaching method while still staying true to traditional music roots. They provide an engaging and stimulating learning process in each of their courses, including their drum classes. Their beginner drum lessons are not only innovative, but also provide plenty of opportunities for collaboration with peers.

“We at Notes n’ Beats pride ourselves on our engaging teaching method, providing each and every student with the platform to express themselves, allowing them to grow both as musicians and as people. Our drum lessons are second to none, giving students a thorough learning structure, right from the fundamentals all the way up to highly advanced performance and practice techniques. We also make sure that students have the chance to find their own unique identity as a musician, giving them the freedom to explore their potential as musicians. This also entails giving them many opportunities to perform in front of an audience, alongside their peers and friends,” states founder and CEO of Notes n’ Beats, Veena Pandiri.

The Notes n’ Beats music academy is a highly progressive musical education institution, adopting contemporary methods with a strong conventional backbone. They are a top choice when it comes to both online and offline musical courses, from drum lessons, to guitar class, to Indian vocal lessons and more.