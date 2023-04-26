Breastfeeding Accessories Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 26, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Overview

The global Breastfeeding Accessories Market size is expected to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2022 to 2030. An increasing women’s employment rate is expected to surge the demand for breastfeeding accessories, thereby propelling the market growth. For instance, according to the data from the World Bank and the International Labor Organization, 55% of women in the U.S. are employed, whereas this number increases in the U.K. with 59% women employability. Working women are more likely to purchase breastfeeding accessories, thus, with a surge in the women’s employment rate, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Moreover, there has been a rise in the global birth rate. For instance, as per the latest report by the International Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD), the global fertility rate has touched 2.3 births per woman, which is well above the replacement rate. Similarly, there has been an increase in the number of milk banks across the globe. For instance, as per the European Milk Bank Association, there are 280 active milk banks in Europe. Likewise, according to the International Breastfeeding Journal, there were 80 milk banks in India as of 2020. Thus, with the establishment of milk banks globally, the market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine and the lifting of lockdown impositions, the market may witness considerable growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the opening of offices globally and the initiation of work from office or hybrid work settings. For instance, Microsoft has given their employees 30 days to shift towards a new pattern of hybrid working setting, which has started from February 2022. Furthermore, many market players are initiating strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaboration, and awareness campaigns to expand their reach. For instance, various market players such as Medela LLC and Laura & Co. are increasing awareness among the target population by arranging programs and distributing magazines. Thus, the aforementioned factors may help the market grow over the forecast period.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breastfeeding accessories market on the basis of product and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Nipple Care Products, Breast Shells, Breast Pads, Breastmilk Preparation and Cleaning Products, Breastmilk Storage and Feeding, Perineal Cooling Pads, Breast Heating Pads, Breast Cooling Pads, Baby Weighing Scales, Maternity/Nursing Bras, Nursing Tank Tops, Lactation Massager, Breast Pump Carry/Tote Bags and Postpartum Recovery Accessories.

The breastmilk storage and feeding segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 15.0% in 2021. Breastmilk storage and feeding products are used to store breastmilk properly to ensure the safety and quality of expressed milk. A major aspect driving the segment is the increase in the number of working women.

The postpartum recovery accessories segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. Postpartum recovery accessories include disposable gowns, nursing pillows, and others.

Breastfeeding Accessories Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly fragmented with many large and small market players. Competitive rivalry in the market is expected to increase over the forecast period due to the presence of many players in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Breastfeeding Accessories market include

Medela AG

Ameda, Inc.

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Chiaro Technology Limited

Pigeon Corporation

Spectra Baby

Lavie Mom

Motif Medical

Mayborn Group Limited

