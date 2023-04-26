Utility App Market Global, Regional and Country Level Analysis Report 2028

Utility App Market Growth & Trends

The global utility app market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2028 and expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028. Enterprises are adopting digital technology to improve their business operations. With increasing digitalization, the importance of apps is growing mainly for their popularity and convenience. Utility apps offer the detection of hidden threats such as spyware and malware and block the wrongly behaving apps, tracking current and past network activity. Utility apps offer wide solutions that add value, ensure effective operations, and enhance the productivity of iPhone and Android applications.

Utility App Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global utility app market based on the marketplace, and region:

Based on the Marketplace Insights, the market is segmented into Google Play Store, Apple iOS Store and Others.

Google play store segment contributed to the highest share of around 60% of the global market revenue in 2021. Best Android widgets, price comparison tracker, open ecosystem, personalized alerts features for enhancing users’ experience, and intelligent multitasking system are refueling the market growth. Android platform is providing offers thousands of apps with utility functionalities. A larger number of utility apps available in the play store are likely to raise their popularity in the forthcoming years.

Apple iOS store segment will register the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2028. This can be credited to the growing demand for secured operating systems from smartphone users in U.S. and U.K. considering data privacy. Faster access and lucrative user interference feature are refueling the market growth. Cloud storage, automatic shopping app updates, and an access pass to expert validated advice for utility apps are reflecting the significant market growth during the forecast period.

Utility App Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of various well-established multinationals and several small and medium vendors. Software vendors are focusing on research & development activities to launch the latest technology to improve the access speed and increase the adoption of the utility app.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global utility app market include,

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mobibiz

Magneto IT Solutions

LogMeIn, Inc.

Glasswire Inc.

NeatBytes

Proton Technologies AG

MiXplorer

Order a free sample PDF of the Utility App Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.