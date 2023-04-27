NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Celebrates 35 Years of Successful Manufacturing in Aurich, Germany

Waunakee, WI, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — For more than 40 years, NORD has been developing electronic control products and is one of the pioneers of innovative variable frequency drive technology.

NORD’s production plant in Aurich has a manufacturing capacity of up to 400,000 units, including control cabinet and decentralized electronic control products.



Since the early 1980s, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS, one of the world’s leading suppliers of gear units, electric motors, and control products, has produced its own electronics at their Aurich facility in northwest Lower Saxony, Germany. Over time, the production plant and product portfolio have been continuously expanded, increasing current staff to 180 with an additional 40 planned, as well as increasing manufacturing capacity to 400,000 units.

The Aurich site produces control cabinet variable frequency drives, decentralized VFDs, motor starters, and electronic drive technology up to 215 hp (160 kW). The NORDAC line of electronic control products is continually expanding to include greater performance, functionality, and energy efficiency. Recent advancements include the decentralized NORDAC ON/ON+ VFDs developed for the special requirements of horizontal conveyor technology and the NORDAC PRO SK 500P cabinet control drives, offering 5 frame sizes with a power range of up to 30 hp (22 kW).

No matter where they operatea around the world, every NORD variable frequency drive is produced in the Aurich production plant. Site manager Gerhard Harms said, “Frequency inverters are a fundamental component of efficient and intelligent drive systems. In Aurich, we can respond quickly and flexibly to customer requirements and market changes and are ideally equipped for the increasing demand.”

Facilities at Aurich are state-of-the-art and feature an automated, flexible production structure. This allows for any size order, even small batch sizes, to be processed with the same high level of quality and efficiency. In 2022, 185,000 units were shipped from the factory and an even greater number is projected for 2023 as demand for electronic control products becomes increasingly stronger.

To meet growing demands, NORD has invested $2.7 million dollars ($2.5 million euros) into expanding the Aurich facility throughout 2022. The two-level area for customer project assemblies has been increased to 32,292 ft2 (3,000 m2), the total production area has expanded to 75,347 ft2 (7,000 m2), and the office area has grown to 13,993 ft2 (1,300 m2). Expansion plans are far from finished as NORD recently acquired an adjacent site with an area of 4.45 acres, providing plenty of space to continue improving their successful Aurich operations.

About NORD DRIVESYSTEMS®

With more than 4,000 employees, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS has been developing, producing and selling drive technology for more than 50 years, and is one of the global leaders of full-service providers in the industry. In addition to standard drives, NORD delivers application-specific concepts and solutions for special requirements such as energy-saving drives or explosion-protected systems. In financial year 2017, annual sales amounted to $781 million. NORD now has subsidiaries and sales partners in 98 countries worldwide. The dense sales and service network guarantees optimal availability, enabling short delivery times and customer-oriented service. NORD produces a very diverse range of drives for torques from 88 to more than 2.2 million lb-in, provides electric motors in the power range of 0.16 to 1,341 HP, and manufactures frequency inverters with the required power electronics of up to 215 HP. Inverter solutions are available for conventional control cabinet installations as well as for decentralized, fully-integrated drive units.

