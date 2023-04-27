CD Bioparticles Launches Normal Phase Chromatography Resins for Chromatographic Analysis

New York, USA, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles has launched a range of monodisperse, porous, high-purity nomal-phase chromatography resins, with diameters of 1-10 μm and 10-100 μm, suitable for laboratory high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) analysis and industrial preparation.

These new chromatography resins possess a variety of functional groups that assist laboratory personnel in the separation and purification of different polar compounds, and are ideally suitable for the separation of polar compounds that are prone to tailing. Meanwhile, they exhibit high particle size uniformity, perfect spherical shape, excellent mechanical strength, and complete specifications, with easy loading, high column efficiency, good resolution and low back pressure, making them widely used in the chromatographic analysis and industrial production of various organic compounds, natural products and biomolecules.

Product Advantages

Can be preloaded with silica gel normal phase packing.

Stable column bed, high column efficiency and low column pressure.

More concentrated elution, reducing the amount of elution solvent.

Allow higher flow rates and pressures for longer life.

The full nomal-phase chromatography resin portfolio offers:

Ultrapure porous silica gel: mainly used for the separation and purification of organic small molecules, fat-soluble vitamins, tocopherols, etc.

Diol-based normal-phase silica packing: suitable for SEC use and is a complement to normal-phase silica.

Aminopropyl normal phase silica packing: used for normal phase, reversed phase, weak anion exchange, and the separation and purification of sugar, nucleotidase, and water-soluble vitamins.

Cyanopropyl normal phase silica packing: can be quickly equilibrated with consistent surface activity, suitable for the separation and purification of protein steroids, polar natural products, etc.

For example, DiagNano™ Amine Porous Silica Particles, 20 μm (Cat# PSP-41) are monodisperse porous silica microparticles for chromatography with high loading capacity, strong mechanical strength and excellent separation capability. Moreover, these microparticles possess a hydrophilic surface with terminal amine groups and pore sizes of 100 Å and 120 Å (other pore sizes are available upon request), which are stable at pH values of 2-8.

For more information about nomal-phase chromatography resins or to discuss your projects, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.