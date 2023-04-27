CD Bioparticles Launches 3D Transfection Reagents for Bio-research Applications

New York, USA, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, recently announced the launch of its new 3D Transfection Reagents that can improve gene transfection performance and efficiency of cell lines, including Si3D Matrice Transfection Reagent and Si3D Transfection Reagent.

Three-dimensional (3D) matrices, such as 3D scaffolds and 3D hydrogels, can serve as mechanical platforms for cell attachment and growth. Biomaterials with viscoelastic support are able to continuously adapt to external constraints and respond to multiple physiological stimuli, aiming to mimic the organic environment of cells. Thus, 3D matrices allow cells to grow in vitro in a more natural way.

Unlike two-dimensional cells, the microenvironment in which cells grow in the 3D cell model is almost close to that of the in vivo microenvironment and can truly reflect the interactions between cells, between cells and matrices, and between cells and microenvironment in vivo, recreating to some extent the process of disease onset and progression. In the past decade, therefore, it has been proposed that transgenic cells grown or embedded on 3D matrices can be used as controlled drug release systems.

CD Bioparticles now offers a series of new Transfection Reagents to support researchers in gene transfection, enabling convenient, efficient and accurate analysis of cell culture. The expert team of CD Bioparticles ensures that the process is simple and requires no additional optimization steps.

Benefits:

Low toxicity, safe operation

No animal origin, suitable for a variety of applications

Compatible with various 3D culture solid scaffolds and hydrogel 3D culture substrates.

Key Applications:

Studies on cell migration

Metabolic and toxicological tests

Treatment of bone defects

Assess the invasive potential of malignant tumor cells

Study cell-cell interactions, such as immune cell killing

Real-time monitoring of organoid differentiation and growth efficiency

Tracking and quantifying the formation, growth and health status of tumor spheres

For example, the Si3D Transfection Reagent (Catalog:WHM-OB28) is specifically designed and developed to silence gene expression in cells cultured on 3D scaffolds. 3D matrices not only add a third dimension to the cellular environment, but also allow for significant differences in cellular phenotype and behaviour. In this way, 3D matrices containing the si3D-Fect reagent and siRNA complex are transfected by cells colonized in a more natural environment. The si3D transfection reagents associated with 3D matrices allow numerous cells to be transfected, facilitating a variety of studies, e.g., tissue engineering, tissue regeneration, tumor invasion, neural differentiation, cell polarization, tissue formation, colonization, and neurite growth.

For more information about 3D Transfection Reagents or other transfection products, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/.

* For Research Use Only. Not for diagnostic procedures.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.