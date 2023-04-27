SunTec India Continues to Deliver Quality Solutions as a Part of Amazon’s Service Provider Network

Laguna Beach, United State, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — SunTec India is proud to announce its continued streak of being a proud member of the Amazon Service Provider Network (SPN). SunTec India is an established B2B service provider with a distinguished history of providing exemplary 360-degree support services for decades.

Amazon created its Service Provider Network (SPN) program in 2014 to help present and prospective sellers with launching, managing, and growing their businesses in its marketplace. If a third-party B2B service provider has the SPN label, it indicates that the company is a reliable and authentic service provider.

SunTec India has relentlessly strived to become a one-stop destination for all Amazon eStore management-related issues for all types of sellers. This commitment of SunTec India has a strong validation owing to it being a part of Amazon’s community of recommended business service providers.

Its vast range of Amazon eStore support solutions includes:

Product Title and Description Writing

Product Image Editing and Upload

Order and Catalog Management

Inventory Management

Amazon-Seller Liaison Services

Amazon SEO Services

Amazon PPC Strategy Development, Implementation, Monitoring, and Optimization

Competitor Research

Pricing Strategy Development

Amazon and Regional Regulatory Compliance

Mr. Ravi Kant, VP of eCommerce Division, SunTec India, says, “SunTec India has always stood out as a pioneer in offering a variety of business services, with our Amazon support solutions being a sought-after one. Our continued collaboration as a trusted member of Amazon’s SPN shows that our efforts have changed the lives of many aspiring brands and sellers on the Amazon marketplace.”

He continued, “We are grateful for the trust our clients have shown in us, and we look forward to serving them as always. I would also like to congratulate our team of employees whose hard work has been fundamental to making our efforts noticed and recognized. We consider this SPN membership as a symbol of motivation, and will work to build on our recent success.”

About the Company

Established in 1999, SunTec India is a leading IT outsourcing company backed by a workforce of 1500+ experts and over 20 years of experience. We provide a range of services, including app and web development, eCommerce and ePublishing support, photo editing, and digital marketing, catering to businesses across different industry domains. Over the years, we have served over 7,800 clients across 50 countries. You can learn more about us at www.suntecindia.com.