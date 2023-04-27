Posh Offers a Free Trial of Its Virtual Receptionist Service

Virginia Beach, United States, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Posh, the leader in the virtual receptionist service industry, is offering its free trial for small businesses and individual enterprises. With over 20 years of experience in the call-answering industry, Posh focuses on providing the best virtual receptionist service for all types of businesses. It offers its own app and integration into your existing software and delivers high-end yet affordable live receptionist services to businesses seeking streamlined communication and professional support.

The free trial offer begins upon submission of the contact form and lasts for a duration of one week. The one-week trial lasts up to 250 receptionist minutes and is available free of cost, with no requirement for credit cards or commitments. The trial period is valid for seven days from the day of commencement. You must fill out an online contact form to get started – https://posh.com/get-started/

Small businesses can use this free trial to determine the suitability of live call answering services for their business without spending anything. It is an opportunity to explore the various features and assess the reliability of Posh’s call-answering service before paid plan. Whether you are a newly set-up business without knowing about this field or a well-established enterprise looking for a trusted answering service can use this opportunity to test Posh virtual receptionist for free.

“We are passionate about supporting companies to run their businesses smoothly without compromising on customer service,” said the CEO of Posh. “Our live receptionist service is a modern solution for businesses to get away from the phones and focus more on their business. We developed our software and app to ensure our customers receive the best solutions at affordable norms.”

To provide insights about the free trial, here are some prominent benefits of the Posh call answering service.

Route calls to departments or mobile phones: With the call forwarding feature, all calls can be routed to the relevant department or a preferred mobile phone.

Reduced missed calls: Never miss an important call from clients or customers. Always grab every opportunity coming your way.

Get messages quickly: Receive messages quickly and securely with text or email notifications.

24×7 availability: Benefit from answering support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even during weekends or holidays.

Improve customer service: Offer your callers professional responses to gain their trust and maintain their satisfaction.

Lower Installation Costs: No need to invest money in setting up an expensive physical call center. Save on the cost of hiring a receptionist or creating an in-house team.

Appointment scheduling: Easily schedule business appointments to enhance customer satisfaction level.

Time-saving: With experts handling your calls and booking appointments, you get valuable hours back in your day to focus on other vital aspects of the business.

Customized call handling: From forwarding an important call to screening calls, stay in close contact using the Posh mobile app.

100% live answering: Professional, engaging, and friendly virtual receptionists are expertly trained to make the first impression. The calls are answered anytime when you require.

According to the CEO of Posh, “Our virtual receptionist works as a remote secretary for a business, offering receptionist services around the clock. Our experts can do much more for small businesses than just picking up calls, including answering common questions, taking bookings and appointments, taking messages to relay to you, transferring vital calls straight to the relevant department, and reading a custom script of your choice to fit your unique business model. We have introduced our remote live answering services to revolutionize small business operations.”

It is a customer-centric service that puts your customer experience always on top priority. The calls are answered by only knowledgeable professionals who immediately perceive you as a professional and trustworthy brand.

The prompt, quality support offered by the remote live answering service gives customers immediate attention and answers common queries immediately. By delivering prompt and efficient responses to callers, it is easier for businesses to stand out from the crowd and win a competitive edge over others.

With remote receptionist service, handling a bulk call volume and focusing on growing the business is easy. The live answering service means companies don’t have to spend their time and resources on on-site receptionists.

About Posh

Posh is a live answering service provider based out of the United States. It holds more than 20 years of experience in the call-answering industry and is a reliable solution for companies across the country to handle customer calls and grab all business opportunities. They offer affordable pricing options for virtual receptionist services for small businesses, allowing them to efficiently achieve their goals.

Contact Posh

Tel: 833-438-7674

Email: support@posh.com

Address: 295 Bendix Rd, 5th Floor, Virginia Beach, VA 23452