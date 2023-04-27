Machintel Powers Up B2B Insights as Global Sponsor at Forrester B2B Summit North America

Austin, TX, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Machintel, a leading provider of marketing AI/ML, technology and data analytics solutions, has announced its participation as a global sponsor of the upcoming Forrester B2B Summit North America 2023. Set to take place in Austin, Texas, from June 5-7, 2023, this premier event is poised to bring together thousands of peers and experts in the B2B marketing industry, offering a platform for businesses to explore endless possibilities to drive measurable impact.

The Forrester B2B Summit North America is an exclusive opportunity for businesses to uncover innovative ways to create engaging customer experiences, drive revenue growth, and enhance brand reputation. Featuring keynote presentations, informative spotlight sessions, and networking opportunities, this event will bring together leading experts, thought leaders, and business professionals from around the world.

As a global sponsor, Machintel will have a strong presence at the Forrester B2B Summit North America, showcasing its cutting-edge marketing AI/ML, technology, and data analytics solutions. The company’s team of experts will be readily available to provide insights and guidance to attendees, helping businesses leverage the power of data-driven marketing to stay ahead of the competition.

“Our participation as a Global Sponsor in the Forrester B2B Summit North America is a testament to our commitment to innovation and growth. We are excited to explore new possibilities, forge valuable partnerships, and share our vision for the future of data-driven marketing with an esteemed audience of global business leaders.” said Mark Choudhari, CEO of Machintel.

“Aside from showcasing our innovative solutions, this event presents an unparalleled opportunity to build meaningful connections and form new partnerships, and we are excited to be a part of it.” said Henson Gawliu Jr, Chief Marketing Officer of Machintel.

About Forrester

Forrester® is a renowned market research firm that provides expert guidance to organizations and technology leaders worldwide to help them excel with technology. Their extensive range of services includes research, consulting, and events that equip businesses with the tools and insights they need to succeed in a constantly evolving landscape. One of the key ways Forrester® helps businesses accelerate their growth is by placing the customer at the heart of their operations, from leadership to strategy and operations.

About Machintel

Machintel provides comprehensive and cost-effective marketing solutions for brands, agencies, tech platforms, and publishers, delivering excellent value for their investment. With over 4,000 campaigns executed annually, Machintel is the trusted partner and go-to choice for marketers and revenue teams across 16 industries, including large enterprises such as the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, mid-market companies, and SMBs. By leveraging Machintel’s expertise in demand generation, data, machine intelligence, technology, media, events, and revenue operations, businesses can successfully drive customer acquisition and expansion at scale, both effectively and efficiently. For more information, visit www.machintel.com.