Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd – Affordable and Sustainable Landscape Design and Horticulture

Do you want to know what sets Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd apart from its contemporaries? It is their incorporation of sustainable elements within each of the offered services. Landscape design and horticulture are booming industries in Singapore. Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd carefully develops each aspect of a landscape and ensures low maintenance for the clients and sustainability for the environment.

Singapore, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — The primary principle of sustainable landscaping is minimizing the output and input of landscaping. That is why the vertical gardens in Singapore installed by Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd include a water reservoir system, and the Hi-Green roof garden system that includes a live hydroculture technique. These elements ensure that the gardens do not require a massive amount of water to grow.

According to the spokesperson of Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd, “The landscape service professionals in this organization focus on guiding and assisting the clients in maintaining their landscape efficiently and cost effectively. Therefore, the organization has collated all landscaping services under one roof including garden installation, grass cutting, turfing and re-turfing, plant renting and soil services.”

It is more cost-effective for the clients to avail of different landscaping services from the same organization and landscaping professional. This cuts down the consultation fee significantly. And since the landscape service professionals already understand the landscaping needs of the specific client, they are able to provide personalized solutions quickly.

Hence, the collation of diverse landscaping and gardening services will further help the organization to become the one-stop solution for all landscaping-related queries and needs.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

