Rent Plants for Events from Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd to Get Creative Plants

Plants have significant cultural relevance in Singapore due to its multi-ethnic society. Each event or festival is marked with a different flower, fruit or plant. That is why corporates and public bodies have started to rent plants for events. And Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd not only provides a wide range of decorative plants but the creative installation of the same.

Singapore, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Buddhism is the most popular religion in Singapore with the majority of the population being Buddhist. In Buddhism, plants and flowers are significant. That is why in most Buddhist festivals, plants are used in decorations. Furthermore, Hinduism is also a popular religion in this city. Plants and flowers play a major role in this religion as well. Hence, Prince Landscape provides a wide variety of plants suitable for diverse themes and festivals.

According to the spokesperson of the company, “A significant aspect of landscape maintenance in Singapore includes maintaining and caring for plants. Ensuring their health is just as important as maintaining their aesthetics. That is why renting plants, especially for different events have become so popular. Additionally, arranging a huge quantity of flowers and plants only to throw them away the next day isn’t very sustainable.”

In addition to events, individuals and business organizations also rent plants for decorative purposes. This reduces the cost of gardening services in Singapore and maintains the aesthetics of the space.

With one of the widest ranges of creative and rare plants to rent, Prince Landscape is all set to become the No. 1 plant provider for rent, in Singapore.

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

