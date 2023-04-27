A Soviet-Era Russian Fialka M-125 Cipher Machine from The 1960s will Headline Bruneau & Co.’s May 10 Online-Only Auction

Cranston, RI, 2023-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — An actual Soviet-era Russian Fialka M-125 cipher machine from the 1960s, in good condition and with a reference manual in English, is an expected headliner in Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ 295-lot timed online Historic Arms & Militaria auction closing on Wednesday, May 10th at 6 pm Eastern time. The catalog is up and online now, at www. Bruneauandco.com.

“This auction has an array of objects, including groupings of a variety of things assembled for dealers,” said Joel Bohy, Bruneau & Co.’s Director of Arms & Militaria. “It has everything from single and grouped bayonet lots, magazines, holsters, WWI and WWII uniforms and militaria, Civil War memorabilia, bolt-action rifles and martial arms of all types from many countries.”

Mr. Bohy added, “The material comes from a variety of collections around the country, and it has been a great experience to catalog such a variety of things from bayonets of the world to ladies’ Red Cross and YMCA uniforms from WWI and WWII. In short, there is something for everyone in this auction, no matter what your interests, from novice collectors to veterans.”

The Russian Fialka M-125 cipher machine from the 1960s comes with a silver-painted case with integral keyboard and cover, a silver-painted power supply unit and a binder with the English manual. The machine was developed by the Soviets after World War II and was loosely based on the German Enigma machine. The one in the auction has a pre-sale estimate of $8,000-$12,000.

Regularly produced starting in 1956, the Fialka quickly became a primary cipher machine for all of the Warsaw Pact countries and Cuba. The Fialka was in use by Russia and its allies well into the 1990s, and very little information was available about the machine until 2005. Few Fialka machines remain today, as most were taken out of service and destroyed by the Soviet Union.

A U.S. Winchester M1 .30 caliber carbine rifle, serial #1214950, overall 35 ¾ inches long with an 18 inch barrel, a walnut stock with “BA/JPL” on the left side and marked “Winchester” on the rear of the receiver, is expected to bring $700-$900; while a U.S.-made Winchester Model 1895 Russian contract bayonet with wooden grips, a steel scabbard and leather frog, 20 ½ inches long, marked under the counter-guard “Winchester Repeating Arms Co’, should command $200-$300.

A circa 1865 German Model 1862 Dreyse needle gun, 53 inches long with a 33 ¼ inch barrel, having a walnut stock with crown marks as well as “K.A.” on the right but and a steel butt plate marked “12/222” on the tang, has an estimate of $400-$600. Also, a circa 1877 German Model 1871 Mauser infantry rifle, 11X60R caliber, 52 ¾ inches long with a walnut stock and marked “1877” on the receiver and “Amberg” on the top of the barrel flat should hammer for $300-$500.

A circa 1903 U.S. Model 1898 Krag-Jorgensen rifle, .30-.40 caliber, overall 49 ¼ inches, having a walnut stock with a crisp cartouche on the left side dated “1903” and marked “Springfield Armory” on the receiver, should hit $300-$500; while a circa 1904 Norwegian Model 1894 Krag-Jorgensen rifle, 6.5×55 caliber, having a walnut stock with serial # “69177” stamped left, near the receiver, complete with cleaning rod and canvas sling, has an estimate of $200-$400.

One doesn’t see a World War I ladies’ YMCA tunic and skirt every day, but lot 160 features a gray twilled woolen tunic with a red “US” on each sky-blue broadcloth collar, an Australian Commonwealth Military Forces pin on one lapel, a Services of Supply patch on the left sleeve, a YMCA patch on the right sleeve and a skirt of the same material as the tunic (est. $200-$300).

A circa 1954 U.S. Springfield M1 Garand rifle, .30-06 caliber, serial #4369353, overall 43 ½ inches long, the rear of the receiver marked “U.S. Rifle / Cal. 30 M1 / Springfield / Armory”, with a walnut stock, is estimated at $500-$700. Also, a circa 1935 Hungarian Model 1935 cavalry bayonet and scabbard, overall 18 ¾ inches (the blade 13 ¼ inches long), with a wooden grip, quadrangular blued blade and a brown-painted steel scabbard, should finish at $200-$300.

Online bidding will be provided by bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay, and (very soon) both LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

A live, in-gallery preview will be held on auction day, Wednesday, May 10th, from 9am to 5pm, or by appointment, in the Bruneau & Co. gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, R.I. To schedule an appointment call 401-533-9980; or, send an email: info@bruneauandco.com.

All winning bids will be subject to a 17.5 percent buyer’s premium, with a 3 percent cash or check discount when bidding on the Bruneau & Co. platform and app only. Third party bidding platforms will be subject to a 20.5 percent buyer’s premium, with no discount.

Before purchasing a firearm at auction, Bruneau & Co Auctioneers recommends having it examined by a qualified gunsmith to determine whether or not it is safe to use. FFL transfers are handled by Lost Treasures in Pawtucket, RI, and are subject to a $35 fee.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the online-only Historic Arms & Militaria timed auction ending on Wednesday, May 10th at 6 pm Eastern, visit www.bruneauandco.com.

