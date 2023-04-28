Women’s Sports And Swimwear Market Exclusive Profitable Comprehensive Report By 2028

Women’s Sports And Swimwear Market Growth & Trends

The global women’s sports and swimwear market size was estimated to reach USD 199.73 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the factors such as the increasing number of sports participants, rising per capita income, and purchasing power. Additionally, the increasing number of global as well as regional competitions is contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, apparel manufacturers adopt automatic machines to increase production and at the same time trying to reduce the cost associated with it.

Women’s Sports And Swimwear Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s sports and swimwear market based on fiber, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Fiber Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Polyester, Cellulosic, and Nylon.

The polyester segment dominated the market and contributed to the largest revenue share in the global market, of over 55% in 2021, and is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028. Polyester is a synthetic type of fiber that contains compounds of the ester functional group. This fiber is obtained from petroleum and is one of the most popular fibers in the textile industry across the globe. This fiber is durable and relatively more economic material used for manufacturing apparel products. Consumers prefer apparel made from polyester fiber, as it is resistant to all types of environmental conditions. With all these benefits, polyester is consumed the most for making apparel in the textile industry .

. The cotton segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing usage of cotton as a material for product manufacturing. Cotton helps in better odor management and does not hold odors or foul smells and provides better breathability thus contributing to the segment growth.

The nylon segment is forecast to grow with the 2nd highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028. This fiber has good strength and resistance with elastic features. Additionally, this fiber is resistant to sunlight. This fiber is one of the most cost-effective, as it is readily available. Being durable and long-lasting fiber, nylon is popular in the sports apparel industry. It is expected that the demand for the product will witness momentous growth during the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

Offline distribution channel contributed to a larger market share of over 75% in 2021. Offline channels include exclusive stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and retail stores. Manufacturers and marketers use the traditional retail channel for more sales. The segment includes organized retail channels which are more customer-oriented and provide better services by selling a variety of apparel directly to the end-users. Additionally, these stores provide a choice of physical verification and trials & facility of products to the end-users, thus contributing to the market revenue.

The online distribution channel is forecasted to register a faster growth of a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028. The major factors supporting the growth of this segment are authentic online shopping portals, increasing internet penetration, rising usage of smart devices, availability of economical products when compared to offline channels, and hassle-free payment options provided by e-commerce companies.

Women’s Sports And Swimwear Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The women’s sports & swimwear market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players. Vendors are focusing on product launches to meet consumers’ expectations with changing fashion consciousness.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global women’s sports and swimwear market include,

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Under Armour, Inc.

New Balance, Inc.

Lululemon Athletica, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Asics Corporation

Fila Korea Corporation

