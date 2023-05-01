Joseph Pompo — Sports Technology is the Path Forward

Syracuse, NY, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — Joseph Pompo, a well-known entrepreneur and innovator, is making waves in the sports technology industry with several patents pending for his groundbreaking ideas. Along with Luke Cometti, Pompo has co-founded REPS Sports Technology, a company that is focused on revolutionizing the way athletes train and perform.

“Joseph Pompo is a true visionary in the sports technology space,” said a spokesperson for REPS Sports Technology. “He has an unparalleled ability to identify gaps in the market and develop innovative solutions that address the needs of athletes, coaches and trainers. We’re thrilled to have him as our co-founder and driving force behind the development of the Smart Core.”

“I’m passionate about using technology to help athletes perform at their best and achieve their goals,” said Pompo. “The sports technology industry is constantly evolving, and there are endless opportunities for innovation and growth. I’m excited to continue pushing the boundaries and developing new solutions that can make a real difference for athletes.”

In addition to his work with REPS Sports Technology, Pompo is also involved in several philanthropic initiatives, including supporting local charities and organizations focused on sustainability and the environment.

To learn more about Joseph Pompo and his work in the sports technology industry, visit his website at josephpompo.com.