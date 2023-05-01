“Revolutionary Dental Bridges Technology Takes the Industry by Storm: Say Goodbye to Missing Teeth!”

Peachtree City, GA, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — The dental industry has seen many innovations over the years, but few have been as transformative as dental bridges. A dental bridge is a prosthetic device used to replace missing teeth by anchoring an artificial tooth or teeth to the remaining natural teeth on either side of the gap.

Dental bridges are a reliable and effective solution for patients with missing teeth.

Dental bridges offer several benefits over other tooth replacement options. They are a permanent solution, meaning that they do not need to be removed for cleaning or maintenance. They also help to prevent the remaining natural teeth from shifting out of place, which can cause problems with bite alignment and jaw function.

At Vassey Dental Partners, we offer several types of dental bridges to suit the unique needs of each patient. Traditional bridges are the most common type, and they involve attaching the artificial tooth or teeth to the adjacent natural teeth with dental crowns. Cantilever bridges are used when there is only one adjacent natural tooth available for anchoring. Maryland bridges use a metal or porcelain framework that is bonded to the back of the adjacent teeth.

Patients should be well-informed throughout their dental bridge treatment, understanding the procedure and feeling confident before, during, and after their appointment.

