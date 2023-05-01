ScalaCode is Recognized as a Top Web Development Company

Noida, India, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — iTRate, a highly-acclaimed B2B purchasing and hiring platform, has released its list of top web development companies in India. And the good news is that ScalaCode Global Pvt. Ltd acquired a respectable position in this report.

The iTRate team performs deep, objective-oriented research and analysis to recognize and index excellent IT agencies from different parts of the world based on some pre-decided key parameters. ScalaCode is placed in the list of top 15 web development companies in India for their fantastic portfolio, promising web development solutions, positive reviews, and superior technology expertise.

How ScalaCode portrayed itself as one of the best web development companies?

In this digital era, almost every business needs to have a solid online presence to promote their brand before their target audience. And the most monumental challenge that various establishments are facing currently is related to maintaining their web app or website flawlessly after development. People pay heed to the latest technologies, enhanced designs, top-notch quality, and superb user experience before placing an order for something. Thus, all this has placed most business owners under pressure to make their website or web app fulfill exact expectations of their customers. And that’s where a reputed web development company, like ScalaCode comes to their rescue. ScalaCode is a result-centric web app development agency that has successfully served many international clients hailing from a wide range of industry domains.

In 2011, we commenced our journey as a small-scale business in India and now we have grown into a full-fledged enterprise possessing offices in multiple territories across the globe. We boast of working on 700+ projects effectively in a short timeframe of 8 years and are equally delighted to be the success partner of over 500 clients.

Apart from being a dedicated mobile and web development company, we also have expertise in myriads of sought after technologies like Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Metaverse, NFT, etc., So far we have constructed specialized innovative products for a multitude of establishments, like Snagpad, Maximus, Airtel, Hero, Sony, Nike, McCann, etc., so that they can meet the needs of their target consumers with ease.

On top of that, we have a track record of 1 Million+ app downloads for every app we publish on Google Play Store and Apple App Store on behalf of our clients. It is our top priority to offer our consumers optimal quality web development solutions so that they can deliver the expected experience to their users. Thus, making sure of all these things have helped us succeed as an accomplished web development company on the web and get listed in the report of top web development companies in the nation.

