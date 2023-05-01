Learn Self-Defence with Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne

BUNDOORA, AUSTRALIA, 2023-May-01 — /EPR Network/ — At Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne, everyone should have the opportunity to learn how to defend themselves. Our classes in Bundoora offer a family-friendly environment and practical self-defence training for all ages and skill levels. Led by experienced martial arts instructors, our courses combine traditional Wing Chun Kung Fu with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

We want to create an atmosphere of respect and camaraderie while teaching students how to defend themselves. Wing Chun is a Chinese martial art that emphasises close combat techniques such as trapping hands, controlling the centre line, attacking at angles, and using superior body mechanics. It’s also known for its efficient use of energy and powerful strikes. On the other hand, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu focuses on ground fighting techniques such as joint locks, chokes, and throws.

At Wing Chun & Jiu-Jitsu Melbourne, we are committed to helping our students reach their full potential through hard work and dedication. Learning self-defence can help build confidence and increase physical fitness levels, but it’s also good for developing discipline, focus, and respect for others. While all of these factors are important, the most crucial is that even practised self-defence techniques will only succeed if you learn when to use them.

Therefore, our instructors incorporate real-life scenarios and easy-to-follow lessons that stress knowing when to defend yourself.

Our instructors are passionate about helping students reach their goals while creating a safe environment where they can learn new skills without feeling intimidated or judged. We can teach our students how to master two techniques that changed the history of martial arts forever. While we practise complex techniques, there isn’t a perfect time to start. Start classes when it’s convenient for you and participate even if you have no martial arts experience.

The best part about our disciplines is that you can use them together to become a well-rounded martial artist. By combining Wing Chun and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, our students can learn an expansive range of techniques that can be applied in real-life self-defence scenarios.

Our services benefit you by allowing you to:

Learn practical and effective self-defence skills.

Receive expert instruction in a family-friendly environment.

Improve your fitness, coordination, flexibility, and overall well-being.

Enjoy the confidence and empowerment that comes with mastering martial arts.

At WCJJM, we provide the best training experience possible; we prioritise safety first while teaching our students to defend themselves confidently. Contact us today to learn more about our classes and how to get started. If you want a fun way to stay healthy while deciding if self-defence is for you, please join our academy for a one-week free trial.