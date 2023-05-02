Cynoteck Technology Solutions Appointed Mokhless Ayash as Head of UAE Sales in MENA Region

Dubai, UAE, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck Technology Solutions a leading provider of Salesforce and Dynamics 365 CRM solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Mokhless Ayash as the new Head of UAE Sales in the MENA region. Mr. Ayash will bring over 15 years of sales and business development experience to the team, having previously held senior sales positions in multiple industries.

As the new Head of UAE Sales, Mr. Ayash will be responsible for driving revenue growth and expanding the company’s customer base in the MENA region. He will lead a team of sales professionals and work closely with the company’s leadership team to develop and implement sales strategies that align with Cynoteck’s business objectives.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Cynoteck team and look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the company in the MENA region,” said Mr. Ayash. “Cynoteck has a strong reputation for delivering innovative digital transformation solutions, and I am excited to work with the team to build on this success and expand our footprint in the region.”

Mr. Ayash has a proven track record of driving sales growth and delivering results in highly competitive markets. He has extensive experience in building and leading high-performing sales teams and has a deep understanding of the MENA region’s business landscape.

“We are delighted to have Mokhless join our team as the Head of UAE Sales in the MENA region,” said Udit Handa, CEO of Cynoteck. “His extensive sales and business development experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the region and deliver innovative digital transformation solutions to our customers.”

Cynoteck Technology Solutions is a leading provider of Dynamics 365 CRM, Salesforce Development, Mobile app development, Artificial Intelligence, Web application Development, and Digital marketing solutions, with a focus on helping businesses streamline their operations, improve customer engagement, and drive growth. The company’s solutions span a range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and more.

With Mr. Ayash’s appointment, Cynoteck is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory in the MENA region. The company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and outstanding customer service has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to leverage digital technologies to drive growth and competitive advantage.

Cynoteck Technology Solutions is excited to welcome Mr. Ayash to the team and looks forward to the contributions he will make to the company’s growth and success in the MENA region. With his leadership and expertise, Cynoteck is well-positioned to continue to deliver outstanding digital transformation solutions to its customers in the region and beyond.