Dubai, UAE, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — Over the past year, one in two developers were interested in entering the UAE market, but so far only a handful have decided to acquire a site for development.

The UAE continues to attract Russian developers and real estate agencies. While previously Russian companies dealt with real estate in Europe and Moscow, now they have become interested in the Dubai market and the UAE. According to experts, every second Russian developer is already studying the UAE market. Most companies have already purchased areas for future projects here, and some are looking for partners, reports ePlaza Real Estate.

In Dubai and other emirates developers are interested not only in residential construction, but also in commercial real estate. Some industry experts also believe that the premium real estate segment in the UAE will be the most prominent in the coming years.

The search for new markets for business development has become relevant for Russian developers and real estate agencies, cites Igor Alekseev as an example of the UAE real estate market. Recently, more and more Russian developers are planning to build residential complexes and hotels in the UAE, as well as real estate in this country is being bought by Russian investors. Among the registered agencies involved in the sale of real estate in Dubai, a significant proportion have Russian roots. Realtors note that the UAE has become affordable for investors and property buyers due to high interest and high agency fees.

