RAPIDTOOL RT-40A and RT-60A Rebar Tying Machines with Increased Tie Tension and Advanced Features

NSW, Australia, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — RAPIDTOOL, a leading provider of high-quality construction tools, is pleased to announce that the RT-40A and RT-60A Rebar Tying Machine 2023 models now have increased tie tension for even tighter ties.

Further upgrades have been made to the rebar tie machine twister and electrical control system so all new 2023 models will be able to perform even tighter ties.

Other advanced key features include:

Adjustable tension, advanced digital tie tension control and warning sensor detectionproviding greater accuracy and control.

Slim armwhich allows tighter ties and shorter tie height.

Lightning-fast tie speed of under 1 second, quick bar release mechanism, and automatic wire reload significantly increasing rebar tying production.

The rebar tying machines come with dual brushless twisting and feeding motor technology and control system ensuring an extended machine operational life.

The RT-40A and RT-60A rebar tying machines have been precision-engineered and tested to over 2 million ties, making them durable and reliable.

Reduces the impact on the body, including hands, arms and back.

These models represent RAPIDTOOL’s commitment to innovation, quality and performance. Customers will benefit from increased tie tension, enhanced features and improved efficiency.

The RT-40A and RT-60A Rebar Tying Machines are available for demos at selected RAPIDTOOL Platinum Plus Dealers. RAPIDTOOL invites customers to experience the machines’ advanced features and superior performance, which significantly increases rebar-tying production and reduces the risk of injury.

For more information, visit RAPIDTOOL’s website at https://rapidtool.com.au/ or contact their customer service team at https://rapidtool.com.au/contact-rapidtool/