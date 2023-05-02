Future Electronics Contributes to Reforestation Efforts in Quebec for Earth Day 2023

Montreal, Canada, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is contributing to a reforestation initiative in honour of Earth Day 2023.

Reforestation is the intentional restocking of existing forests and woodlands that have been depleted. One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation, has initiatives in Quebec that Future Electronics and its employees will be supporting this year. The majority of Quebec’s forest coverage comes from the Boreal forest and is home to more than 225 species of bird, 50 species of trees, and 60 mammal species including moose, black bears,and caribou.

Future Electronics’ Green Team, a group of eco-passionate employees, collected donations in the HQ Atrium for one week. Future Electronics matched each employee’s donation 1 for 1. The funds were sent to One Tree Planted for their reforestation initiative in Quebec. These donations will go toward planting trees at a ratio of about 1:1 – one dollar donated is one tree planted.

Working together, small individual donations can add up to incredible change, and multiple trees planted. Future Electronics is pleased to be contributing to a greener future for the generations to come.

