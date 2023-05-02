Raghnall: Providing Corporate Cyber Insurance Solutions To Safeguard Your Sensitive Business Data

Mumbai, India, 2023-May-02 — /EPR Network/ — In the age of digital technology, the internet has become an essential part of the modern world, and with it, the risk of cyberattacks has increased dramatically. Businesses that experience a cyberattack may suffer detrimental consequences, including financial loss and reputational harm. Corporate cyber insurance solutions are primarily brought to lower the financial risks involved with conducting business online, since it covers damages and corporate responsibility resulting from a cyber security breach. Raghnall, a renowned insurance broker located in Mumbai, provides comprehensive corporate cyber insurance solutions based on your requirements to protect your company from expensive security breaches. Their team of skilled security specialists has the knowledge and experience to assist you in identifying and prioritising the threats to your company, and creating a strategy to address them.

With over 20 years of expertise in the insurance sector, Mr. Yagnesh Dosshi started Raghnall Insurance Broking and Risk Management in 2014. In addition to having a registered corporate office in Mumbai, they also have branches in Delhi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Pune, and Nagpur. To provide customers with solutions that assist them in managing their overall risk exposure, Raghnall closely collaborates with the most reputable insurance, reinsurance, and technology partners. Their success relies on independence, professionalism, and a dedication to always putting the interests of their clients first. They also have expertise in risk management, reinsurance, and other relevant fields, along with the provision of personal cyber insurance and corporate cyber insurance solutions.

“To defend your company from cyber attacks, we conduct a thorough risk assessment and provide customised corporate cyber insurance solutions that are suitable for your business. Our mission is to consistently provide clients with a high level of insurance services. Additionally, assist you in risk assessment and optimal cyber insurance plan selection to safeguard your vital company data,” say Yagnesh Dosshi (Director) and Amit Goel (Director and Principal officer).

Raghnall, an insurance broker in Mumbai which also functions as a risk advisory company, offers a wide range of corporate cyber insurance solutions for businesses of all scales. They are among the top insurance brokers in the country, and their client-oriented working style and thorough approach make them a very desirable choice for various kinds of business insurance solutions.