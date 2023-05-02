Women’s Coats And Jackets Market Segmental Outlook and Competitive Insights 2028

Women’s Coats And Jackets Market Growth & Trends

The global women’s coats and jackets market size was estimated to reach USD 102.26 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of working women, continuously changing fashion trends, and increasing purchasing power. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing their customer base by reaching them in different ways such as through e-commerce platforms and offering discount schemes.

Women’s Coats And Jackets Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s coats and jackets market based on weight, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Weight Insights, the market is segmented into Light, Medium and Heavy.

Medium weight segment contributed to the largest revenue share of the global market of more than 40.0% in 2021 and is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2028. Medium weight segment ranges from 300 to 450 g/. It includes fabrics such as denser wool, cashmere, and jacquard. These are used to wear during demi-season and thus become popular among end-users.

Lightweight segment is forecast to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2028. Lightweight segment range is up to 300 g/. It includes fabrics such as tweed and boucle, thin wool fabrics, and velvet. Manufactures had increased budgets for the innovation of lightweight fabric for coats and jackets which becomes popular among the end-users. Thus this segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

Offline distribution channel contributed to a larger market share of more than 75% in 2021. Offline channels include exclusive stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and retail stores. Manufacturers and marketers use the traditional retail channel for more sales. The segment includes organized retail channels which are more customer-oriented and provide better services by selling a variety of apparel directly to the end-users. Additionally, these stores provide a choice of physical verification and trials & facility of products to the end-users, and contribute to the market revenue.

Online distribution channel is forecast to register a faster growth of CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2028. The major factors supporting the growth of this segment are authentic online shopping portals, increasing internet penetration, rising usage of smart devices, availability of economical products when compared to offline channels, and hassle-free payment options provided by e-commerce companies.

Women’s Coats And Jackets Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The women’s coats & jackets market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players. Vendors are focusing on product launches to meet consumers’ expectations with changing fashion consciousness.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global women’s coats and jackets market include,

Dior

CHANEL

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

PRADA

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Burberry Group Plc

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Louis Vuitton, Inc.

