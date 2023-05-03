Collagen Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis, Sizing and Forecast 2028

Collagen Supplements Market Growth & Trends

The global collagen supplements market size is expected to reach USD 2.88 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be credited to its increasing consumption, rising aging population, and rising number of buyers of healthy food products. Moreover, growing awareness of health benefits among millennials and the preference of consumers for collagen supplements, are major factors that drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Collagen Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the collagen supplements market based on form, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Pills & Gummies, Powder, Liquid/Drinks.

Pills & gummies accounted for the highest share of around 60% of the global market revenue in 2021. These are widely preferred by the customers as it is the simplest form of collagen supplement. The rising demand for pills & gummies collagen supplements and increasing consumption of dietary supplements are attributed to the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing preference of consumers towards increasing consumption of dietary supplements and also an increase in muscle growth after exercise are estimated to fuel segment growth.

Powder form will register the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand. Rising demand for collagen supplements, growing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles are other factors driving the growth of this segment. The powder form is the most popular type of collagen supplement. It can be mixed with water and different types of juices. Various flavors are also available in the market. Powder collagen supplement helps in strengthening hair, bones, joints, and nails. It also helps in improving gut and digestion issues. Due to this reason, its demand is seen increasing in near future. Hence segment is estimated to showcase growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmacy, Online Store, Specialty Store.

The pharmacy segment dominated the market with a share of around 75% by revenue in 2021. The demand for collagen supplements is growing among customers due to more sustainability offered by the pharmacy segment than any other distribution channel types. Hence the segment is projected to show growth during the assessment period.

The online store channel is estimated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028. Collagen supplements can be purchased at a low price on the online store channel. The online store can provide various benefits such as coupon benefits, free shipping charges, and other offers. Moreover, exchange or return policy on online platforms fascinates the consumers towards more online purchases.

Collagen Supplements Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Companies’ main focus is on innovating new forms to meet the increasing demand for collagen supplements. New players are entering the market owing to low market entry barriers and higher market potential. The increasing demand for collagen supplements offers an opportunity for product development in regions of high demand.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global collagen supplements market include,

Optimum Nutrition, Inc

BioTechUSA

TCI CO., LTD

Further Food

Vital Proteins LLC

Hunter & Gather

Shiseido Co. Ltd

The Clorox Company

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY.

Codeage LLC

Everest NeoCell LLC

