A Tiffany Studios Table Lamp with Leaded Glass Nasturtium Shade Brings $71,500 at Part 2 of the Ron Blessing Collection

An outstanding Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) table lamp with a leaded glass Nasturtium shade sold for $71,500, and three lots of spectacular furniture from the renowned 19th century American cabinetmaker R. J. Horner brought a combined $43,000 in the sale of Part 2 of the Ron Blessing collection held March 18th by Woody Auction, online and live in the Douglass auction hall.

The Ron Blessing collection was an incredible gathering of quality Victorian antiques, French cameo art glass, period American furniture and other items, acquuired over the course of a lifetime. Part 1 was held in October and was a huge success. The top lots were a gorgeous pair of early 20th century signed Galle French cameo art glass pieces, one a lamp, the other a vase, that sold for a combined $133,750.

“If you saw his first auction, you know about the high-quality items Mr. Blessing collected,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “Part 2 concluded the sale of his estate collection and included pickle castors, brides’ baskets, cut glass, art glass and furniture. It was indeed an honor for us to present the final auction of one of the finest collections of Victorian antiques.”

The original Tiffany Studios table lamp with a 32 inch by 22 inch leaded glass Nasturtium shade had a telescoping base that extended the lamp to a total height of 44 inches. The beautiful signed shade had numerous yellow and orange blossoms with gorgeous green slag foliage background and an amethyst and white ribbon border. The bronze base was also signed.

The R. J. Horner pieces were sold in consecutive lots (278-290) and included the following:

– A china cabinet in the Atlas pattern, 95 inches tall by 57 inches wide, made from quarter sawn oak, with elaborate scroll work, three glass shelves and design features that included Neptune, women, Pegasus and lion heads ($22,000).

– A buffet in the Atlas pattern, 88 inches tall by 69 inches wide, also made from quarter sawn oak, boasting flawless carving, three drawers with lion heads and design features that included full figure griffins ($12,000).

– A table and 12 chairs in the Atlas pattern, also made from quarter sawn oak, the table 135 inches long extended with six leaves and 58 inches round when the leaves are removed, with superb “Atlas” carved legs, the 12 matching chairs having a lions’ head, scroll and medallion design plus nice upholstery ($9,000).

Vases were plentiful and were led by an extremely rare French cameo art glass vase marked Daum Nancy, 9 ¾ inches tall, with orange ground and a fantastic cameo cut and enamel penguin scenic décor ($17,000); and a French cameo art glass vase signed Daum Nancy of exceptional quality, 8 ¼ inches tall, having pink and green ground with a spring blossom décor, genuine turn of the century ($14,850).

A signed Galle blown mold French cameo art glass vase in the Plum pattern, 13 ¼ inches in height, with incredible two-color green and yellow cameo carved overlay, finished at $9,500; while a high-quality Daum Nancy signed French cameo art glass vase, 10 ¼ inches tall, having mottled purple, white, red and yellow ground with cameo carved vintage overlay and two applied snails, hit $9,000.

A Brilliant Period Cut Glass amethyst cut to clear water pitcher attributed to Stevens and Williams, 11 ¼ inches tall, with an incredible engraved floral and scroll design and a sterling silver collar/spout with an embossed poppy design, marked Dominick & Haff and with the J.E. Caldwell & Co. jewelers mark, changed hands for $9,200. The sterling was engraved with a monogram and, “1819 Feb. 17th, 1899”.

A lovely Victorian brides’ basket, 11 ¼ inches by 19 ½ inches, featuring a blue cased art glass bowl with silver mica highlights and a colorful enamel scattered floral décor, set on an incredible Rogers Bro. #186 silverplate frame featuring three cherubs pulling and pushing a cart, gaveled for $9,000.

Buyers present at the sale enjoyed a zero percent buyer’s premium when paying by cash or check. In addition, buyers present paid no sales tax at all, since this was an auction of a single seller collection.

Ron Blessing was a long-time resident of Kearney, Nebraska, and began collecting quality Victorian antiques many years ago. Early on, he developed a love of silverplate items, especially pickle castors and brides baskets. His dream was to turn his Kearney warehouse into a fully displayed showroom of the finest antiques available and to host large dinner parties surrounded by the Victorian atmosphere.

As with many collectors, Ron’s tastes evolved, and French cameo art glass became another passion. Consequently, he managed to acquire some of the most sought-after pieces in the country. His antiques needed to be properly displayed, so Ron commenced collecting only the finest furniture, by makers such as R.J. Horner, A.J. Johnson, Meeks, Belter, Pottier & Stymus, Karpen, Phillip Kopp and Oriel.

