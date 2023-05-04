Shopping Application Market Analysis by Demand, Trends & Key Players By 2028

Shopping Application Market Growth & Trends

The global shopping application market size is expected to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for hassle-free online grocery shopping across the globe. Real-time translation in multiple languages across the globe is bolstering the market growth.

Shopping Application Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global shopping application market on the basis of marketplace, and region:

Based on the Marketplace Insights, the market is segmented into Google Play Store, Apple iOS Store and Others.

The Google play store segment held the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021. Best Android widgets, price comparison tracker, open ecosystem, personalized alerts features for shopping apps, and intelligent multitasking systems are refueling the market growth. Android platform is providing offers over 2500 shopping apps with several international brands. A larger number of shopping apps available on the play store will raise its popularity in the forthcoming years.

The Apple iOS store segment will register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This can be credited to the growing demand for secured operating systems from the consumers in the U.S. and the U.K. Faster access and lucrative user interference features are refueling the market growth. Cloud storage, automatic shopping app updates, and an access-pass to expert validated advice for shopping apps are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The others segment is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast timeline. Rising demand for UI interference Bada operating system from the consumers in China is propelling the market growth. Easy integration of the listbox, color picker, and multi-tab feature for shopping apps are propelling the demand for the Bada operating system. Adobe flash support and the flexibility of Bada platform will contribute to the market growth.

Shopping Application Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The main focus of the companies is to provide a faster buying process for shopping apps. The key players are offering an e-shop on the digital server. Multiple companies are providing user-friendly purchasing options for their customers to improve online transaction services. Soaring demand for Android and Apple iOS devices across the world will create lucrative opportunities for the global key players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global shopping application market include,

LimeRoad

Lazada

Tvisha Technologies

ZALORA

eBay

Gearbest

Tata Cliq

Etsy

Koovs

AJIO

