Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Product Estimates and Trend Analysis by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Industry Overview

The global fruit and vegetable juice market size is expected to reach USD 228.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Some of the key factors driving the market are the increasing consumption of fruit juices, the introduction of fruit and vegetable blends, and rising disposable income in emerging countries. The adoption of healthier lifestyles and the advent of cold-pressed juices is propelling market potential in the upcoming years. The consumption of soft drinks, such as non-alcoholic beverages, cola, flavored sodas, and other sugar-sweetened beverages, is seen to be reducing globally.

These drinks have no nutritional value in sharp contrast to fruit and vegetable juices available on the market. High sugar, fructose corn syrup, phosphoric acid, artificial sweeteners, and caffeine content are some of the main ingredients in such drinks that culminate in a wide range of diseases. In terms of product, the fruit juices segment led the market in 2021. Consumers have become more aware of the harmful health effects associated with the consumption of sugary carbonated drinks. In addition to this, the growing focus on healthy lifestyles among the young, as well as working-class populations across the globe is increasing the scope for natural fruit-based beverages.

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fruit and vegetable juice market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Fruit Juices, Fruit & Vegetable Blend, and Vegetable Juices

The fruit juices segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for the largest share of 61.2% of the global revenue. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance even during the forecast period.

The increasing preference for high vitamin and mineral content beverages is expected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

content beverages is expected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period. The vegetable juice segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 55.9% of the global revenue in 2021.

The ability to physically verify these products and expert assistance by sales representatives are also among the major factors contributing to the segment growth.

The online distribution channel segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The online segment witnessed significant growth throughout 2020, given the temporary and permanent closures of physical distribution channels in the region.

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major market players face intense competition from local players in every geographic region. The existence of small-scale players who sell their products at slightly lesser prices causes the market to be highly fragmented. The only advantage key players possess is the maturity in an industry and a controlled grip over product life cycles. As these larger players attain scale of economies, production of large-scale units is easy and manageable giving them an upper hand. In November 2021, Dole Sunshine India launched its 100% natural pineapple juice with pure fruity goodness. The new beverage is manufactured with natural pineapple, enriched with vitamin C and no added sugars and preservatives.

Some prominent players in the global Fruit and Vegetable Juice market include:

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Pepper Snapple Group

Hershey

Grimmway Farms

Welch Food Inc.

Ocean Spray

Golden Circle

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Order a free sample PDF of the Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.