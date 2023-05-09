Dental Matrix Systems Market Strategies and Insights Driven Transformation Till 2030

Dental Matrix Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global dental matrix systems market size is expected to reach USD 589.1 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. A dental matrix system is used for three things, recreating the interproximal contact and the natural tooth shape, sealing the gingival walls and proximal of the prep, and overcoming the thickness of the matrix band. Dental matrix systems are built to establish a temporary interproximal wall of a tooth surface for the restoration procedure.

Dental Matrix Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental matrix systems market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Circumferential Matrix Systems and Sectional Matrix Systems

The sectional dental matrix systems segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 65.0%. This is due to the fact that sectional matrix techniques offer more predictable solutions to achieve contact areas. The sectional matrix is the highly adopted way of achieving a strong contact point in Class II restorations in the posterior sector with composite resin.

In the sectional matrix system, each tooth is parted into different segments with a matrix band that can be detached similar to detaching the rubber bands. This sectional matrix system is used for the purpose of reducing soft tissue swelling and maximizing implant exposure. Therefore, the sectional dental matrix systems are preferred by most dentists. Sectional matrix systems for composite restorations are on a rise nowadays. Sectional matrices do not only result in tighter anatomical contacts but also are dentist friendly.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals And Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic And Research Institutes.

The rising enrollment in dental courses is driving this end-use segment. For instance, according to the NCBI, in India, in 2019, 2.7 lakh are registered with the Dental Council of India (DCI). The growing number of dental clinics and hospitals and the higher number of dental freshers passed out per year are likely to drive this segment.

The hospitals and dental clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021. The growing number of dental clinics across the globe and the wide adoption of cosmetic dentistry by small and large dental clinics are the major factors driving the segment. The rising number of clinics, especially in well-developed countries, is also expected to boost the growth of the segment. Dentists in developed countries are well compensated for their services and treatments because of public healthcare, depending on location.

Dental Matrix Systems Country Outlook

Market Share Insights

September 2018: Dentsply Sirona launched Azento, a single tooth replacement in one box solution, which can be customized to meet the demand and timeframes of the patients as well as dental professionals.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is highly competitive and includes both small and large manufacturers. These companies have established key business strategies such as strategic partnerships and collaborations, product innovation, new product launches, joint ventures, contracts, and new service launches to build their market standard along with gaining a large chunk of the market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dental matrix systems market include,

Denstply Sirona

Scott’s Dental Supply

Polydentia

Kerr Dental

Garrison Dental Solutions

Walser Dental GmbH

Clinician’s Choice Dental Products Inc.

