Hereditary Testing Market Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

Hereditary Testing Market Growth & Trends

The global hereditary testing market size is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors driving the market are the declining cost of sequencing and the availability of genetic tests at a lower price. Furthermore, the availability of niche and fragmented point solutions across the genomics value chain, namely sequencing, analytics, interpretation, aggregation, and marketplace, is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Hereditary Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hereditary testing market based on disease type and region:

Based on the Disease Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hereditary Cancer Testing and Hereditary Non-cancer Testing.

The hereditary non-cancer testing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 80.0% in 2021 and is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Product and service offerings with regard to various hereditary cancer testing continue to expand. The entry of major players, such as Quest, in this segment in the recent past, has significantly driven the market. Considering breast cancer genetic testing as a lucrative source of revenue, companies are focusing on business strategies to enhance their presence in this segment.

as a lucrative source of revenue, companies are focusing on business strategies to enhance their presence in this segment. One of the strategies is offering hereditary tests at a price lower than that offered by competitors. For instance, Color Genomics began selling its product for USD 259, whereas similar products offered by Myriad cost around USD 4,000. The increasing affordability of the tests is one of the key drivers of this segment. Furthermore, BRCA1 carriers have an 80% risk of developing breast cancer, which has also accelerated the developments in the hereditary cancer testing market.

Lung cancer is one of the major cancer forms that has relatively few products. This is because most cases of lung cancer are not related to inherited genetic mutations. Similarly, for cervical cancer, most of the cases are caused by Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and not genetic mutations. The lack of effective evidence on the heritability of cervical cancer is driving the research activities in this market.

Prenatal testing, irrespective of the associated risks, is increasingly gaining popularity. The cell-free DNA (cfDNA)-based Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) testing is considered medically necessary by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of California. Previously, these players promoted cfDNA-based NIPT testing for trisomy’s 21, 18, and 13 only in high-risk pregnancies as determined by maternal age and other factors.

Hereditary Testing Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Understanding the role of genetic mutation in disease occurrence has significantly accelerated the R&D in this market. Various retrospective studies are being carried out to understand the role of inherited mutations in disease pathology, which has led to key diagnostic developers, such as Quest Diagnostics, entering the market. Continuous authorizations and approvals of genetic tests by the government are expected to propel the organic revenue growth of operating companies.

