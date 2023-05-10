Nasal Packing Devices Market Analysis by Demand, Trends & Key Players 2030

Nasal Packing Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global nasal packing devices market size is expected to reach USD 271.0 million by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of epistaxis and the ever-growing geriatric population. The demand for nasal packing devices is constantly on the rise, as epistaxis, also known as a nosebleed, is a commonly occurring condition. However, it is not severe in every case, and therefore people used to pay minute attention to it. But since the population has become increasingly health-conscious, many people opt to get it treated before the condition worsens.

Nasal Packing Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nasal packing devices market based on product, type, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Injectable, Gel, Spray, Dressings

The spray segment dominated the market in terms of the revenue share of around 30.0% in 2021. Spray nasal packing is an upcoming product and is directly applied into the nasal cavity or onto cotton balls that are placed in the cavity. The types of nasal sprays available are saline and decongestant.

The gel packing segment is likely to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The recent developments and efficacy of gel production, owing to the high patient comfort and its hemostatic properties are expected to contribute to the segment growth. Gel and dressings are the most common and effective products for the treatment of nosebleeds. There are various dressing brands available in the market. MeroGel by Medtronic is one of the popular nasal dressings in the market. Injectable nasal packing is particularly indicated to avoid lateralization of the central turbinate and also nasal adhesions in the post-surgery period.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Bio-resorbable and Non-absorbable

In 2021, the non-absorbable segment held a majority of the market share of around 55% in terms of revenue. The non-absorbable nasal packing devices is an already well-established and preferred by physicians and are also comparatively cheaper than the bioresorbable nasal packing devices.

The bioresorbable segment is likely to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rapid technological advancements and the increasing introduction of newer brands into the market. Bioresorbable nasal packing devices are much more convenient to the patients as there is much less pain and has more advantages than their counterpart segment.

Nasal Packing Devices Country Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

August 2021: The company also announced its entry into a definitive agreement with Intersect ENT, where Medtronic will buy all outstanding shares in cash for USD 28.25 per share, valued at a total of USD 1.1 billion.

The company also announced its entry into a definitive agreement with Intersect ENT, where Medtronic will buy all outstanding shares in cash for USD 28.25 per share, valued at a total of USD 1.1 billion. December 2014: Medtronic Inc. launched the NovaShield injectable and biofragmentable nasal packing stent.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Rapidly evolving technology and the demand for nasal packing products are continuously encouraging the market players to invest and focus heavily on research and development activities in order to develop new and innovative products.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global nasal packing devices market include,

Summit Health

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Network medical products ltd.

Olympus

Lohmann & Rauscher

Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

FABCO

Aegis Lifesciences

