Ubuy Academy Commences Its Email Marketing Training Course in Jaipur

Email Marketing Course Training

In our email marketing classes, the learners will first go through various subparts of email marketing, and then they will start working on different email marketing tools so that they get a thorough understanding of how things work.

Learn About the Email Marketing Tactics Utilised in Our Email Marketing Certification Course

Email marketing learning involves getting to know multiple tactics that are followed throughout the industry. The major tactics include:

Email List Building

Email list building is the process of collecting the email addresses of potential customers through different sources like social media, surveys and many more.

Email Designing

This process involves designing engaging emails as per a predefined structure so as to boost customer interest and enhance leads.

Email Writing

The email writing process comprises writing formal content for the email related to upcoming sales, offers and other important details.

Email Delivery

Email delivery is a multiple-step process that involves email validation, receiver address verification and, at last, the removal of spam, after which emails are sent out.

Get Familiar with Advanced Email Marketing Tools

All the tools that we will teach the learners for the creation of email marketing campaigns have been mentioned underneath:

ESP Tool

ESP, or email service provider, is a software tool utilised for the purpose of implementing and managing email marketing campaigns. Some examples of ESP include Mailchimp, Hubspot and many more.

Customer Relationship Management Tool

CRM is one of the prominently used tools for email marketing campaigns, as it depicts the overall information about customer-business relations.

Email Verification Tool

As the Internet is filled with spam or invalid email addresses, a lot of resources get wasted during email marketing campaigns. This is why using an email verification tool has become a must.

A/B Testing Tool

This testing tool assists in making comparisons between different themes, pieces of content and email formats so as to understand which one will have a sound effect on the customers.

Email Retargeting & Analytical Tools

These tools help in collecting data from existing customers and then sending emails to them whenever they visit the website.

Why Choose Us?

The training includes industry-experienced trainers, practical training, and placement assistance. Learners will also be able to build their network in the chosen domain.

For more information about the course curriculum, fees, and duration, additional details are available.

