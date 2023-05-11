Partnership with viastore: successfully set in motion at LogiMAT 2022

HIRAM, GA, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — viastore COO Thomas Hibinger and Interroll CEO Ingo Steinkrüger announced their companies’ collaboration at LogiMAT one year ago. Based on Interroll’s modular platform technology, viastore expanded its mechanical portfolio to include its own conveyor technology solution, viaconvey. Today, viastore is in the thick of things—in projects with individually conceived and designed material flow systems for tomorrow.

By taking the step of further strengthening its mechanical conveyor technology competence in addition to its proven viaspeed and viapal stacker cranes, viastore offers its customers the advantage of being able to design and configure their material-flow systems even more individually and independently, thus increasing their efficiency. For this purpose, viastore accesses Interroll’s modular platform: conveyor rollers, motors and drives for conveyor systems, conveyors and sorters.

“We are very pleased about the trusting cooperation with viastore, which we were able to further intensify over the course of the last year. It is a pioneering example of partnerships in which the companies involved combine their respective core competencies and strengths—to the benefit of users of material handling solutions in many countries around the world,” explains Steinkrüger.

Both companies use common technology platforms, intensifying the exchange of know-how and the use of tools to optimize processes from planning to installation. The systems will be controlled by viastore’s proven viacontrol solution.

“This step strengthens our customer focus,” says Hibinger. “We are thus expanding our product and service offering from planning to spare parts supply and, as a result, the benefits for our customers.”



In September 2022, Interroll visited the viastore facility in Bietigheim, Germany, to meet engineers, project managers, sales experts and a number of viastore customers. The purpose of the meeting was to casually exchange ideas about business opportunities and latest technology trends.

www.interroll.com



About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the world’s leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and equipment manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories “Rollers” (conveyor rollers), “Drives” (motors and drives for conveyor systems), “Conveyors & Sorters” (conveyors & sorters) and “Pallet Handling” (pallet conveying and storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with a turnover of 664.4 CHF million and 2,500 employees (average number of employees in 2022).

About viastore

The viastore GROUP, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of the leading international suppliers of turnkey intralogistics systems for industry and trade, of warehouse and material flow management software, and of accompanying services with around 600 employees.

www.viastore.com

