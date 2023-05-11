Anellotech Welcomes Jean-Pierre Burzynski as Technical Advisor and Board Member

MORRISTOWN, NJ, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Anellotech announces today that Jean-Pierre Burzynski, who served as Director of the Process Business Unit at IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN), which is a major research and innovation center in the fields of energy, transport and the environment, has been retained as an R&D Consultant and appointed as a Strategic Advisor to Anellotech’s Board of Directors.

These appointments come on the heels of Anellotech’s long-standing strategic partnership with IFPEN, materialized by their recent achievement of the development of the Bio-TCat™ technology, an efficient thermal catalytic process converting non-food renewable biomass feedstocks into aromatics.

“I’m very pleased to be joining Anellotech and serving as technical advisor,” says Burzynski. “We have always shared the mutual goal to develop and commercialize technologies for the efficient chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste into light olefins and aromatics, as well as the production of cost-competitive renewable chemicals and fuels. I’m excited to help accelerate these efforts.”

While at IFPEN, Burzynski, who holds advanced degrees in chemistry and fluid dynamics, drove research and innovation (R&I) efforts in areas like petrochemicals, natural gas conversion, biofuels, bioproducts and plastic recycling. During his tenure, he was responsible for the development of many processes related to renewable fuels and bioproducts. Many of these processes are commercialized, licensed and implemented in various industries throughout the world and have contributed to the success of IFPEN Group.

About Anellotech

Founded in 2008, Anellotech (http://www.anellotech.com) is a sustainable technology company focused on commercializing the innovative production of cost-competitive renewable chemicals and fuels from non-food biomass or waste plastics. It’s fully-developed and patented Bio-TCat™ technology is an efficient thermal catalytic process for converting biomass into benzene, toluene and xylene, which are chemically identical to their petroleum-based counterparts. In addition to BTX, Bio-TCat produces heavier aromatics, which can be used to make high-quality biofuels blendstock for transportation fuel to help decarbonize transportation fuels supply chains. Anellotech’s R&D team is now focused on Plas-TCat™, an emerging process technology that converts mixed waste plastics into commodity chemicals such as olefins and aromatics, the primary chemicals used to make plastic packaging and other products

