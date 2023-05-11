HDTV Supply and Brainstorm Announce Partnership to Develop Advanced Real-Time 3D Graphics and Virtual Set Solutions for the Video Industry

LOS ANGELES, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Los Angeles, CA: – HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-quality video equipment and accessories, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Brainstorm, a leading manufacturer of advanced real-time 3D graphics and virtual set solutions. This partnership represents a significant step forward in the evolution of the video industry, as HDTV Supply and Brainstorm bring together their expertise and resources to deliver the best possible solutions to their customers.

The partnership will focus on developing new products and solutions that combine HDTV Supply’s expertise in video technology with Brainstorm’s expertise in real-time 3D graphics and virtual set solutions. These products will be designed to provide the highest level of quality and performance, making them ideal for use in demanding broadcast environments.

“We are excited to partner with Brainstorm to develop new products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “With Brainstorm’s expertise in real-time 3D graphics and virtual set solutions, we believe that we can deliver a range of products that exceed expectations and set new standards for performance and value.”

The products developed as part of this partnership will include virtual set solutions, real-time 3D graphics engines, and other advanced technologies that enable broadcasters to create stunning visual content in real-time. These products will be designed to work seamlessly with HDTV Supply’s video equipment, providing customers with a complete solution that delivers exceptional quality and value.

“We are delighted to be partnering with HDTV Supply to bring our expertise in real-time 3D graphics and virtual set solutions to the video industry,” said a Spokesperson for, Brainstorm. “We believe that this partnership will enable us to create products that are not only visually stunning but also provide broadcasters with the tools they need to create content that engages and captivates their audiences.”

With the partnership between HDTV Supply and Brainstorm, customers can expect to see a range of new products and solutions that are designed to meet the highest standards of quality and performance. From virtual sets to real-time 3D graphics engines, these products will enable broadcasters to create stunning visual content in real-time, making them ideal for use in a variety of broadcast environments.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com