MobiFin Joins Dubai Fintech Summit 2023 as a Sponsor

DUBAI, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — MobiFin, a leading digital banking and payments platform, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Dubai Fintech Summit 2023 as a Bronze Sponsor! Set to take place from 08 – 09 May 2023 in the glamorous Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, this event promises to be the highlight of the FinTech calendar. At MobiFin, we are passionate about delivering innovative digital payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike. Experts from Team MobiFin will be available at Booth #B26 to connect with industry leaders, peers, and prospective clients.

The Dubai FinTech Summit 2023 will set a global benchmark for the way enterprises and governments approach financial innovation. The summit consolidates Dubai as a rising FinTech hub, encouraging startup innovation and investment under its visionary leadership. MobiFin is a leading digital banking and payments platform. We are proud to be a trusted partner of some of the world’s leading financial institutions. MobiFin has helped customers increase retention and profitability by making banking and payments efficient and futuristic.