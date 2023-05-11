Europe Calling: Cloud Analogy On Its Way To Attend Multiple Events In 2023

WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, a leading Salesforce consulting and development company, is pleased to announce its participation in several upcoming events across Europe. These events will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn more about the latest industry trends and gain insights into the latest developments in Salesforce technology.

The upcoming events in Europe offer an exciting opportunity for Cloud Analogy to showcase its expertise and learn about the latest trends in the industry. With a presence at Digital Thinkers, SaaStr Europa, London Calling, DevOpsCon, and Viva Tech, Cloud Analogy is well-positioned to connect with industry leaders, learn about the latest developments in Salesforce technology, and gain valuable insights into the future of the industry.

Attendees: Team Cloud Analogy

At the Europe events, Cloud Analogy will be represented by Krishna V Ramachandran, the Marketing and Sales Head, and Sachin Arora, the Managing Director. These two experts from the company are expected to bring valuable insights and expertise to each occasion, contributing to the overall success of the events.

On Cloud Analogy attending back-to-back events in Europe, Ajay Dubedi, CEO of Cloud Analogy, has expressed his excitement, stating, “The company looks forward to engaging with other technology professionals. As a top Salesforce consulting firm, Cloud Analogy is always seeking opportunities to enhance its knowledge and stay ahead of the industry trends. These events serve as the perfect platform for achieving those goals.

Here are a few of the events that Cloud Analogy will be attending –

LESA 2023 is a digital business event that will take place from June 5-7, 2023, at the Waterfront Hotel in London. The Leadership for Enterprise Sustainability event brings together digital thinkers and professionals to discuss the latest industry trends and provide insights into how technology, consumer habits, and industry dynamics transform businesses. The Digital Thinkers Meet Up will feature visionary speakers, including a TED speaker and expert in Robot Ethics, Kate Darling, and Founder and Managing Partner of FutureMap, Parag Khanna.

Attendees can network with industry leaders, participate in workshops, and gain a new perspective on digital business in LESA 2023 London.

SaaStr Europa 2023 is a B2B SaaS event that will take place in Tobacco Dock, London, on June 6-7, 2023. It is the fourth edition of SaaStr Europa, a #1 cloud event. It brings together 4,000 SaaS founders, executives, and VCs to participate in 100+ workshops and sessions, 1000+ braindates and mentorship sessions, and a meet-a-VC program with 400+ VCs. The SaaStr annual 2023 will feature top-notch speakers, including CEOs and founders from leading tech companies, and is considered the most significant event in the SaaS business.

Attendees will be able to learn, network, and exchange ideas with some of the brightest minds in the SaaS technology industry.

London’s Calling is Europe’s largest community-led event for Salesforce professionals, and it will be back in person at The Brewery in London on June 9th, 2023. The Salesforce London event will feature a full day of top-quality content with seven sessions to choose from at any one time, an inspiring keynote, the chance to win swag and prizes, and networking time with the Ohana, including community leaders, MVPs, and Salesforce employees.

Attendees will enjoy food, an after-party, entertainment, and tech fun in London’s Calling Salesforce event.

DevOpsCon 2023 is a premier conference for DevOps, Continuous Integration and Delivery professionals, the Kubernetes Ecosystem, and Agile and Lean Business. The event will occur from June 12-15, 2023, in Berlin or online. The conference will feature workshops, talks, and panel discussions covering a broad range of topics related to DevOps and technology, led by internationally recognized thought leaders in the industry.

Attendees can participate in person at a stylish conference hotel in Berlin or virtually from anywhere in the world on a first-class online conference platform. DevOpsCon Berlin event offers an excellent opportunity to network, learn about the latest tools and trends, and boost productivity.

VivaTech is a four-day event from June 14 – 17, 2023, in Paris, France. This Europe’s biggest startup and tech event connects tech leaders, major corporations, and investors to accelerate innovation and respond to the world’s biggest challenges. The Viva Technology event features over 2,000 startups, 1,700 investors, and 400 speakers from various industries.

Attendees can network with like-minded individuals, learn about the latest tech trends, and source innovations. Viva Technology 2023 Edition also offers startup challenges, awards, and opportunities for exhibitors and press accreditation.

Cloud Analogy's participation in these events demonstrates the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry and delivering innovative solutions to its clients. With its focus on customer satisfaction and dedication to exceptional service, Cloud Analogy is poised to continue growth and success in the Salesforce industry.

About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy is a premier Salesforce Gold Partner delivering all-inclusive Salesforce, CRM, Digital Marketing & Full stack development needs under one roof! Team Cloud Analogy helps organizations of all sizes to harness the power of IT and maximize their ROI. With a highly skilled and certified expert team, Cloud Analogy provides end-to-end Salesforce consulting, implementation, customization, integration services, and digital marketing & Full stack development services. The company has worked with hundreds of clients & Fortune 500 companies across various industries. It has a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions that meet each client’s unique needs.

Contact Information:

406A Birmingham Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, England, B72 1YJ

Ph: +44 121 288 9424

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

