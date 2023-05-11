Prime Healthcare Hospitals Recognized Among Nation’s Best by The Leapfrog Group

ONTARIO, CA, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Twenty-two Prime Healthcare hospitals in 11 states were awarded an “A”Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2023. This national distinction recognizes Prime’s hospitals as among the top in the nation in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. Numerous Prime hospitals have received “As” from The Leapfrog Group over multiple consecutive periods.

The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. Eighty-five percent of Prime’s hospitals earned an “A” or “B” from The Leapfrog Group this rating season, and seventy-five percent currently hold an “A” grade.

“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But these hospitals received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers, and clinicians who together made that possible.”

Prime Healthcare, with 45 hospitals in 14 states, is one of the nation’s premier health systems recognized for its quality and patient safety initiatives and performance. This year, Prime’s hospitals received 254 quality awards from Healthgrades, and Prime has more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients from Healthgrades than any other health system for eight years in a row.

“Recognition for delivering on our mission is an honor,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Region I CEO and Corporate Chief Medical Officer. “Our steadfast commitment to patient safety, clinical outcomes, and quality care will always endure despite any challenges, such as those faced during the pandemic. Thank you to all our caregivers for this remarkable achievement in ensuring safe, compassionate care.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

The spring 2023 Prime hospital awardees are: Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA; Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, TX; Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA; East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH; Garden City Hospital, Garden City, MI; Harlingen Medical Center, Harlingen, TX; Knapp Medical Center, Weslaco, TX; Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI; Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI; La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, La Palma, CA; Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX; Montclair Hospital Medical Center, Montclair, CA; Monroe Hospital, Bloomington, IN; Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA; Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS; Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden, AL; Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV; Saint Michael’s Medical Center, Newark, NJ; San Dimas Community Hospital, San Dimas, CA; St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO; St. Mary’s General Hospital, Passaic, NJ; and West Anaheim Medical Center, Anaheim, CA.

To see full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 66 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past seven years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.