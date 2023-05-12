6 Things to Consider Before Choosing a Robotic Palletizer

LINCOLN, ON, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Automation in the fast-paced, competitive corporate world of today cannot be underestimated. Automation has now become a crucial part of every industry for boosting productivity, cutting costs, and raising product quality. Palletizing is one task where automation has proven quite efficient. Businesses are using robotic palletizers in increasing numbers to automate the palletizing process. We will discuss the advantages of robotic palletizers and why purchasing one is a smart move in this blog.

1. Increased Efficiency

The main advantage of using palletizing machines is their ability to increase the efficiency of production to a higher level. These machines are able to work without any breaks and achieve a higher volume of palletizing work in less time than human workers. Difficult palletizing patterns can be done easily with the help of pallet stacking robots, which are mostly challenging for humans to complete.

2. Improved Safety

Palletizing is a physically demanding task that can lead to injuries such as strains, sprains, and back injuries. Robotic palletizers reduce the need for human workers to undertake these jobs, minimizing the danger of injury in the workplace.

3. Increased Productivity

Robotic palletizers are capable of functioning continuously, meeting the demands of a busy manufacturing environment. Higher output levels, quicker turnaround times, and more effective resource use result from this increased productivity.

4. Consistent Quality

Palletizing robots can maintain the consistent quality in the palletizing process. They can always keep the palletized product load in a neat and uniform manner by placing them in the same orientation on every pallet.

5. Flexibility

Robotic palletizing equipment is easily programmed to handle a different range of products of various sizes and palletizing patterns. Without the assistance of manual adjustment, they can quickly and effectively switch between random products and palletizing patterns.

6. Cost-Effective

Although purchasing a palletizing robot is a bit expensive, the long-term benefits always outweigh the expenditures. Some of the main advantages are that palletizers can reduce labor costs, boost productivity, and reduce human injuries, which help save the company a lot of money in the long run.

How to Choose the Right Palletizing Robots

Selecting the ideal robotic palletizer for your business requires careful consideration of several factors. Here are some things you should consider before selecting a robotic palletizer.

Space Availability

One of the main things we should consider is the availability of space for the palletizing operation. It is important to make sure the robotic palletizer fits within the available floor space since it has different sizes and varieties.

Type of Product Being Palletized.

When you consider looking for an upgrade to new pallet stacking robots, it is important to consider the type of product being palletized. Some products are effectively handled only using specific end-of-arm tooling or grippers. Therefore, it is important to make sure the size, shape, and weight of the palletizing robot are appropriate for your industry.

Compatibility with other Machineries

Most of the robotic palletizers are integrated with equipment such as conveyors, labelling systems and wrappers. It is always important to check whether those machinery are well compatible with the new palletizer in the facility .Incompatible pallet robot can lead to high downtime , low efficiency and high costs.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, investing in an automatic palletizer is an great idea for a business to increase efficiency , consistent quality and cost effectiveness. Most business are trying to find a solution to streamline their production unit, pallet stacking robots are becoming a popular method for automating the palletizing process. If you are looking to improve your palletizing process, a robotic palletizer from Jantz Canada could be an excellent investment for your business.