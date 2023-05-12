Motivational Coaches Introduce Young Adults to Goal-Setting Early on in Life

The experts at TAAP encourage teens to develop a goal-oriented mindset through coaching programs.

NEW YORK, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Goal-setting is especially important for young adults who are at a very critical time in their life. Learning to establish and achieve goals is a vital life skill for teenagers because it helps them grow in various positive ways.

The Attitude Advantage Program (TAAP) offers various initiatives to encourage young adults to begin the habit of goal-setting at an early age. Mentors and coaches in this program work with young people to help them cultivate a growth mindset early on that will set them up for future success.

The people at TAAP know that the key to a happy and successful life is goal-setting and following through on those goals. With this goal in mind, they provide a variety of programs aimed at helping teenagers overcome their anxiety, boost their self-esteem, and develop their social and emotional skills. Programs like this aim to provide young people with in-depth knowledge about themselves and the skills they’ll need to thrive as adults.

The Attitude Advantage Program (TAAP) is a group of teen experts, mentors, and coaches who are passionate about encouraging young adults to adopt a growth mindset. Jesse LeBeau, the CEO, and creator of the program, is an acclaimed life coach and motivational speaker. His drive to see young people succeed led him to create The Attitude is Everything Foundation.

A representative of the program stated, “Our programs equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and support they need to tackle life’s challenges head-on. They have a bright future, and we want to help them actualize it. We’ve seen firsthand how setting goals and working towards them can improve self-confidence, reduce anxiety, and create a sense of purpose. Each of our students develops a strong sense of self-confidence and the conviction that they can accomplish their goals if they put their minds to it.”

TAAP is making a difference by shaping future leaders and improving communities by teaching young adults to establish and achieve goals. By empowering youth with guidance, information, and encouragement, TAAP’s experts help them reach their full potential.

The Attitude Advantage Program continues to have a profound effect on young people’s lives. Their innovative programs and dedicated staff of professionals are helping young people build a better future for themselves and their communities. For more information on the program, use the contact information provided below.

About the Company

The Attitude Advantage Program (TAAP) gives students the resources they need to thrive as adults while also helping them in developing a better understanding of who they are. The coaches, experts, and mentors, and coaches at TAAP are dedicated to fostering a development mentality in today’s youth. They offer various mental health programs, social and emotional learning programs, as well as one-on-one coaching for teens.

