The Book Take Control Of Your Mind, Take Control Of Your Life, Focuses On Improving Communication Skills

New York, USA, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Sha’Quan Yahdee Hester, in his new book, tells us that successful leadership and success at all organizational levels are dependent on an individual’s communication skills. Communicating helps one stand out and feel confident in their personal as well as professional lives.

Communication plays a vital role in human life. It helps facilitate the exchange of information and knowledge, allowing one to develop relationships with others. Therefore, the importance of communication skills in our day-to-day life cannot be underestimated.

Sha’Quan’s book addresses people of all ages. Besides providing great advice, he also keeps it interesting by sharing his own experiences and stories. His book contains valuable lessons emphasizing how effective communication is not merely essential; it is a necessity. As a result, it allows people to gain the trust of others and establish credibility.

About the Author

A son, a friend, a businessman, and a championship athlete, Sha’Quan Yahdee Hester grew up in Newark, New Jersey. Sha’Quan was raised in a street that was impoverished and quickly realized that her potential lay within. His vision is to motivate others to achieve success through his lessons.