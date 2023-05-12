Marketing AI Leader Machintel Welcomes Aditya Pittie to Honorary Board of Advisors

PUNE, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Machintel, a marketing AI/ML, technology, and data analytics solutions provider has announced the appointment of Aditya Pittie as a member of its honorary Board of Advisors. Aditya Pittie is an entrepreneur and angel investor with additional interests in social impact innovation, public policy, and politics. He is the founder of the Pittie Enterprises Group – a diversified conglomerate with interests in precision automotive and aerospace component manufacturing, solar photovoltaic and solar thermal energy solutions, fintech, real estate, and angel investing.

Aditya is a Regional Ambassador for the MIT Alumni Association as well as a board member of the MIT South Asia Alumni Association. He is also a founder member of the University of Michigan India Alumni Association (UMIAA) and a member of the University of Michigan Engineering Alumni Board. Aditya graduated first in his class and holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree (Summa Cum Laude) in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He holds a Master of Science S.M. / MBA degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also a mentor for the Atal Innovation Mission, Government of India and the past President of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Pune.

“As a member of our Honorary Board of Advisors, Aditya will provide invaluable guidance and insights to our team. His deep understanding of the industry and his ability to identify emerging trends and opportunities will be invaluable as we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape.”, said Mark Choudhari, CEO of Machintel.

“I am deeply honoured to join Machintel’s Board of Advisors and to work with a team that is at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions,” said Aditya Pittie. “I believe that Machintel’s deep expertise in marketing areas, coupled with its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, makes it a true leader in the industry. I look forward to contributing my experience and insights to help the team continue to drive growth and success for its clients.”

About Machintel

Machintel provides comprehensive and cost-effective marketing solutions for brands, agencies, tech platforms, and publishers, delivering excellent value for their investment. With over 4,000 campaigns executed annually, Machintel is the trusted partner and go-to choice for marketers and revenue teams across over 16 industries, including large enterprises such as the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, mid-market companies, and SMBs. By leveraging Machintel’s expertise in demand generation, data, machine intelligence, technology, media, events, and revenue operations, businesses can successfully drive customer acquisition and expansion at scale, both effectively and efficiently.