Ubuy Academy Begins Its Mobile Marketing Training Course in Jaipur

Nowadays, the only way to stay at the top of the pile in the marketing world is by continuously upskilling yourself, as only the people who can keep up with regular advancements can grow and make a name for themselves. Keeping this in mind, we at Ubuy Academy have started providing mobile marketing coaching to people eager to learn different ways of targeting the audience through their mobiles.

A study by “We Are Social” in 2022 demonstrated that at least two-thirds of the world’s population possesses a mobile phone, and every second there is an increase of at least 9 users. So you can see that there is a huge scope for marketing through mobiles. Now let’s understand different ways through which you can execute mobile marketing:

Improve your website’s mobile-friendliness

The first step towards mobile marketing involves making your website mobile-friendly. This is done to ensure ease of access for mobile users, which, in turn, reduces the bounce rate.

Write mobile-friendly content

While creating content, you should always ensure that not even a single part of your content gets left out for mobile users. One of the most important aspects here is to write catchy headlines to grab the user’s attention.

Create Google My Business profile

More often than not, people try to look for local information on their mobiles, so creating your business profile on Google My Business will let users in the same demographic area discover your brand conveniently.

Utilise SMS marketing

As per Forbes, almost 41% of users utilise their mobiles for texting instead of calling, thus, using SMS marketing for brand promotion is an obvious technique.

Develop mobile application

Building an application for your website or business undeniably helps in increasing conversions, as users can have uninterrupted access to your content.

Promote social engagement

In the current context, almost every other user goes through social media platforms on their mobile, which begs the question, why not add social media to the mobile marketing strategy? The answer is simple: using social media platforms like Facebook helps businesses in reaching out to their existing as well as potential customers.

