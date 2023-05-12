HDTV Supply and Canare Corporation Announce Groundbreaking Partnership for Advanced Audio and Video Connectivity Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply and Canare Corporation have recently announced a strategic partnership that promises to revolutionize the world of audio and video connectivity. The two companies have joined forces to offer the market a range of high-quality, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions that are designed to meet the needs of even the most demanding customers.

HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality video and audio equipment, while Canare Corporation is a world-renowned manufacturer of cables and connectors. The partnership between these two companies is expected to create a new standard of excellence in the field of audio and video connectivity, providing customers with products that are not only technologically advanced but also highly durable and reliable.

One of the key benefits of this partnership is that it brings together the expertise and knowledge of two of the most respected names in the industry. HDTV Supply has a long history of developing innovative products that meet the needs of a wide range of customers, from home theater enthusiasts to professional broadcasters. Canare Corporation, on the other hand, has built a reputation for excellence in the manufacture of cables and connectors that are used in some of the most demanding applications, such as broadcast television and live events.

By combining their strengths, HDTV Supply and Canare Corporation are able to offer a range of solutions that are designed to meet the specific needs of different customers. For example, the companies are developing a range of high-speed cables that are capable of transmitting ultra-high-definition video at 4K and beyond. These cables will be specifically designed to meet the needs of customers who require high-quality video transmission over long distances.

In addition to cables, the partnership between HDTV Supply and Canare Corporation will also produce a range of other products that are designed to meet the needs of different applications. For example, the companies are developing a range of audio cables that are specifically designed for use in high-end audio systems. These cables will be made using the highest quality materials, and will be engineered to deliver exceptional sound quality.

Another area where the partnership between HDTV Supply and Canare Corporation is expected to excel is in the development of custom solutions. The companies are committed to working closely with customers to develop solutions that are tailored to their specific needs. Whether it is a custom-length cable, a special connector, or a unique configuration, HDTV Supply and Canare Corporation have the expertise and resources to deliver a solution that meets the customer’s exact requirements.

Overall, the partnership between HDTV Supply and Canare Corporation represents an exciting development in the world of audio and video connectivity. By combining their strengths and expertise, the two companies are well-positioned to deliver innovative, high-quality, and reliable solutions to customers around the world. Whether it is for a home theater system or a large-scale broadcast event, HDTV Supply and Canare Corporation have the products and expertise to meet the needs of even the most demanding customers.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com