SummitForDemocracy Contest

WASHINGTON DC, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — A global competition was held on March 27, 2023 by ACE Health Foundation, a consistent partner of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs’ Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program ( AWE), to raise awareness of the significance of democracy in empowering women across the globe.

An overwhelming success, the endeavor was launched in conjunction with the U.S. sponsored Summit for Democracy and reached a target audience worldwide, resulting in over 400 participants. The event, focused specifically on the integral link between democracy and gender equity as it pertains to entrepreneurship, furthers the initiatives currently supported through ACE Health Foundation’s work with AWE.

The contest, through the submission of a 60-second video (#SummitForDemocracy), sought to underscore the critical advantages inherent in democratic governance for women, their empowerment, and their predicted success as entrepreneurs. Advocating those democratic practices and principles such as access to education, training, funding opportunities and decision-making through political participation equip women to start and grow their own businesses, ultimately contributing to the economic growth of their communities, participants were asked to share their own personal stories of democracy and its impact.

Three outstanding awardees were chosen, with Uganda’s Christine Leeven securing the 1st prize, followed by Ndong Rexson Chanjoh of Cameroon in 2nd place, and Brenda Laker in 3rd. Christine and Brenda were two graduates of the U.S. Department of State’s prestigious Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in Uganda.

AWE has globally empowered its cohorts of women through mentorship MasterMinds 502 curriculum created by an Indian born US Philanthropist and Entrepreneur Pooja Chandra Pama, and supported by ACE Health Foundation. and the US Department of State’s AWE Program

The inaugural competition successfully encouraged the support of Democracy while increasing an understanding of gender equity’s critical role in the economic growth of communities.

ACE Health Foundation is grateful for the contributions of volunteers from around the world for the success of this event, including vice chairs and ACE Global Leaders, Holly Breen Olds and Katy Puckett, Ambassador Tatiana Gfoeller, Ambassador-at-Large of ACE Health Foundation, ACE Global Leader, 27-time Paralympic medalist, 2021 Princess of Asturias award winner, and entrepreneur Teresa Perales of Spain. Other volunteers included Kaanan Pama from the UK, Aisha Ali and Fiona Luswata, AWE Implementers in Uganda, Poorva Jassi from AWE team, New Delhi. Michelle Klassen, Prem Lobo, MD and Michael Johnson from the U.S., Mukund, Dhana, Pavan, Holly Edmonds and the team at Your Practice Online from US and India, Yogeswari from Malaysia, Kiranjit Sidhu from Argentina, and Dr. Latika Dhuria and Dhriti Upadhyaya from Atal Incubation Centre, Banasthali University, India.

contact: info@acehealthfoundation.org

website: acehealthfoundation.org